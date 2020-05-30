The Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) continues with the delivery of the I join bonus which consists of the payment of 760 soles to the families most affected by the crisis that the pandemic in Peru and the World. Do not miss the bank’s online service hours here and how you can download the app. This subsidy is in addition to those that the State has already provided to the population: 380, Independent, Rural and Universal Family Bonds.

The donation was raised during the #YoMeSumo campaign, promoted by the Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), the largest bank in the country, and collected contributions from 73,000 companies and individuals up to a total fund of 126,328,717 soles.

What is the link to know if I am a beneficiary of the BCP bonus

To find out if you are a beneficiary of I join bonus you just have to enter the state platform, which is the following: bono2.yomequedoencasa.pe. It should be noted that this is the same platform that has been using the State to deliver the bonus of MIDIS. With this, the delivery of the subsidy will be easier for all Peruvians. In these web pages you must register with your DNI.

If you are one of the beneficiaries, the message will appear in which agency of the BCP and on what day should you collect the money.

As explained to . the Reputation and Social Responsibility Manager of the BCP, Silvia Noriega, the bank started the campaign with a direct donation of 100 million soles (some $ 28.5 million), aware that the situation generated by the COVID-19 “It brought complex times to come” that, as a company, “forced them to act to try to change the situation”.

How many families benefit from the Yo Me Sumo voucher?

The funds will be delivered to more than 160 thousand families who are in a situation of poverty and extreme poverty and that in the context current health crisisAs a product of quarantine, they cannot go out to generate the income they need to survive. These families will receive a single bonus for 760 soles. This subsidy may be collected in the different agencies nationwide.

How the families that will receive the I join bonus were identified

These families were identified thanks to the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (MIDIS). What the BCP With this campaign, it is supporting the State, which is the one that leads all these actions in order to help different people. That is why the MIDIS that as a competent authority tell us who are the people who should receive this bond.

The Midis handed over to BCP a list of 163 thousand people that they made themselves. These people are part of the General Register of Households of the MIDIS. Those who receive the Bonus I join are on a different list than those who have received the Midis voucher for 380 soles. With this coordination, those who receive the BCP bonus will not receive the 380 soles bonus.

BCP service hours for the delivery of the voucher

From the last April 30, 2020 the has been delivered Bonus I Add 760 soles in the agencies of the Banco de Crédito del Perú. Remember that the beneficiaries are more than 163 thousand families Throughout the national territory. Remember that agencies BCP they serve from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. nationwide.

BCP offers face masks and alcohol

Given the magnitude of the donation, an amount is also being dedicated to buy face masks, alcohol and other supplies for personal protection that will be donated to the Police and military personnel that patrols the streets of the country to monitor compliance with the curfew and mandatory isolation orders that have prevailed in the country for 75 days.

“It is personnel who risk their lives to care for those of us at home, and this material will be distributed to those who risk being infected,” added Noriega, who is in charge of managing and organizing the entire campaign and delivering the contributions.

How to download the BCP app

So you have the app of the BCP on your cell phone, you must enter Google play and so you can download BCP Mobile Banking, the bank application which is compatible with all devices (Android and iOS). With this application you will have the following functions:

Check the balances and movements of your accounts and credit cards from BCP.Make transfers between your accounts and third party accounts of the BCP.Pay your credit cards and third party BCP.Recharge cell phones. Have cash from your credit cards BCP.Locate our service channels.Open Term Deposits.

