20 bodies found in the home of a former El Salvador policeman, who could be a serial killer

More than 20 bodies They have been found buried in the home of Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, a former policeman in El Salvador. The recovery of the remains, which are mostly women, took place in an urban area of ​​the municipality of Chalchuapa.

According to local media publications, Osorio declared out of court that they could find more than 40 remains of murdered people.

At the beginning of May, the murder of two men and two women was recorded in this place, among whom are his wife and daughter, whose investigation led to the discovery of clandestine graves in his home.

Hugo Ernesto Osorio, 51, was expelled from the police force for rape a minor, for which he also spent five years in jail.

Forensic workers are working there, who must wear special suits to protect yourself in excavations, and are aided by inmates from a “trust phase” program.

The house, which has focused the gaze of Salvadoran society in recent days, is located in a isolated area and near a large cane crop.

The authorities do not allow the press to approach the house and have expanded the security perimeter.

The Salvadoran Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, indicated this Thursday that the genetic testing and that excavations will continue to continue the search.

On the other hand, Villatoro denied in a television interview that this case represents the pattern of disappearances in the country, given that “they have different edges” and that “we are in front of a psychopath that his aim was not to disappear, his aim was to satisfy his sexual appetites and then, according to him, erase the evidence. “

The document Disappearance of Persons in El Salvador, from the Foundation for Studies for the Application of Law (Fespad), shows that in that period the National Civil Police (PNC) received 12,495 complaints, but the FGR data was 22,307.

Israel Ticas, one of the most recognized forensics in the country and who works for the Prosecutor’s Office, has pointed out on different occasions that if a person spends more than eight days missing there is a high probability that she was murdered and buried in a clandestine cemetery.