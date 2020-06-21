Manuel and Daniel They turned six years old in the midst of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, however, their parents and brothers made them feel like superheroes.

Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo they didn’t want their twins’ birthday, Daniel and Manuel, it happened without them having at least a small celebration, but totally to their liking.

The little ones completed six years in full contingency due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, however, their parents and brothers, Alejandra, Ana Paula and Eduardo, they had a superhero-themed party for them.

Daniel and Manuel became Spider-man and Black Panter, while his brother Eduardo played Logan, the famous and well-loved Wolverine.

Ana Paula dressed up as Aunt May, tutor of Peter Parker (Spider-man), who in the most recent movies of the Marvel Universe (MCU) has been played by the beautiful Marisa Tomei. Biby Gaytán was characterized as Black Widow, brought to the screen by the beautiful and talented Scarlett Johansson.

A rich chocolate cake crowned the ‘super’ twins celebration Capetillo-Gaytán, who, even without really knowing it, enjoy the greatest of gifts: their family.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas