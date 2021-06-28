20 Best Trader Joe’s Snacks 2021

Abby silverman

In life, there are a few tell-tale signs that you’ve gone Full Adult. First, you find yourself splurging on kitchen gadgets. That’s soon followed by choosing a Real Housewives binge sesh and a home-cooked meal over a night out. Finally, the highlight of your Saturday will become a trip to the grocery store. My spot of choice for the weekend? The one and only Trader Joe’s. (Are you even surprised?)

But here’s the thing about Trader Joe’s, aka the mecca of all meccas: You can go in with the most detailed grocery list and still never be prepared enough for the snack aisles. We’re not just stocking your fridge and pantry here, it’s an overwhelming, sensory experience. Especially when that everything but the bagel seasoning hits your nose.

Whether the idea of ​​chocolate hummus makes you want to vom or you’re open to the most outlandish flavor and texture combinations from humankind, Trader Joe’s has an affordable snack for you. Peep below for our tightly curated list to bring on your next shopping trip! You are so welcome.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

If you’re in need of something savory

Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Kettle-Cooked Chips

Oh yeah, they did that. The incredible flavor of an everything bagel on a kettle-cooked potato chip.

two

If You’re in need of Something crunchy

Roasted Seaweed Snack Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 14.11

If Stormi Webster snacks on seaweed, so do I. But seriously, these are great if you need something portable and yummy.

3

If You’re in need of Something Fruity

This Strawberry Walks Into a Bar Cereal Bar Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 7.42

These cereal bars are perfectly sweet with an amazingly flaky exterior — a grown-up Pop-Tart, if you will.

4

If You’re in need of Something Salty

Roasted Plantain Chips Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 14.47

My mom used to make incredible homemade plantain chips, and it has been tough to find anything that comes up to par. But these ones from TJ’s are pretty damn close.

5

If You’re in need of Something Sweet

Cocoa Almond Spread Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 11.39

This cocoa almond spread is one of my absolute must-buys. It’s not as sweet as other chocolate spreads, giving it a natural, richer flavor.

6

If You’re in need of Something Crispy

Chicken & Vegetable Spring Rolls Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 48.00

Just throw these guys in the oven, on the stove, or in the air fryer for a crispy, flavorful bite that * almost * rivals your local takeout.

7

If You’re in need of Something Quick

Soft & Juicy Dried Mango Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 17.99

Ok yeah, sometimes I use these dried mangoes as a fresh fruit substitute when I’m feeling lazy.

8

If You’re in need of Something to dunk in your coffee

Oatmeal Cranberry Dunkers with White Fudge Drizzle Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 14.90

These crunchy cookies have all the cozy familiar spices of the holiday season. Yes, you can (and should) trick your friends into thinking you made them yourself.

9

If You’re in need of Something Flavorful

Pepita Salsa Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 11.98

Who knew that adding pumpkin seeds to salsa would be so delicious? Mix this zesty goodness into any burrito bowl or taco situation.

10

If You’re in need of Something Smooth

Cookie Butter Sandwich Cookies Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 11.70

The famous cookie butter is sandwiched between two butter cookies. Rich, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth — ugh, I love. Girl Scouts, take notes.

eleven

If You’re in need of Something refreshing

Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 29.99

Who doesn’t love mint and dark chocolate? No one, that’s who. I wouldn’t blame ya if you don’t want to share these.

12

If You’re in need of Something cozy

Maple Leaf Cookies Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 19.08

The first thought that comes to mind when eating these cookies is: Thank goodness Canada invented maple syrup. Second thought: I’ll take another box, thx.

13

If You’re in need of Something for Movie Night

Popcorn with Herbs & Spices Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 7.95

The herbs and spices (dill, celery seed, and onion powder) create a super snackable, aromatics-filled bag of yum that will convert any popcorn purist.

14

If You’re in need of Something For Your Fav Dip

3-Seed Sweet Potato Crackers Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 8.50

These crackers truly go well with anything, but might I suggest dipping them in the Cashew Fiesta Dip? Believe me, I’m speaking from experience.

fifteen

If You’re in need of Something for your purse

ABC Almond Butter Cocoa Bars Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 14.90

Gluten-free and vegan friends alike will be thrilled with these chocolate oat bars. Filled with almond butter, they’re ideal for snacking on the go.

16

If You’re in need of Something Classic

Sour Cream and Onion Corn Puffs

“Addicting” would be an understatement. It’s your favorite chip flavor but concentrated into the wonderfully textural puff experience.

17

If You’re in need of Something Different

Cornbread Crisps Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 28.70

Can you imagine a world in which you get the flavor of perfectly baked cornbread into a crunchy, handheld bite? Spoiler alert: THIS WORLD EXISTS AND WE ARE LIVING IN IT.

18

If You’re in need of Something Salty and Sweet

Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 19.95

TJ’s did something groundbreaking when they took their already delicious peanut butter-stuffed pretzels and coated them in chocolate. Lil nugs of heaven.

19

If You’re in need of Something Extra

Cinnamon Bun Spread Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 34.99

Drizzle this spread on pancakes, waffles, or even your morning toast (yum). It basically turns any plain ol ‘meal into a trip to Cinnabon.

twenty

If You’re in need of Something Nostalgic

Scandinavian Swimmers Trader Joe’s amazon.com

$ 15.00

It’s like le classic Swedish Fish, but better. 10 for texture (no getting stuck to your teeth here), 10 for the flavor, and 10 for the cute colors.

Mikhaila Archer Mikhaila is an Editorial Intern who loves all things entertainment and pop culture.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below