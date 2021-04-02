20 Best Nurse Graduation Gifts 2021 – Gift Ideas for Nursing Students

John francis

No doubt, the nurse in your life studied very hard to get to where they are. And now that it’s graduation time, it’s your duty to help them celebrate the end of nursing school and the beginning of their new careers. One way to do just that? With a gift or two that they’d definitely love. Whether you want to send them a little something in the mail to say congrats or splurge and spoil them with the best of the best, we’ve rounded up 20 cool and practical nurse graduation gifts.

Scroll through this list to shop a variety of gifts, from presents that’ll help them out while on the job to things they can enjoy at home after a long shift. We’re talkin ‘cozy socks and shoes that’ll make staying on their feet all day a little less painful, lotions and oils for a spot of self-care, and all the organizational tools and accessories to make their lives a little easier. Nurses are busy treating other people all day long, so treat them to one of these 20 gifts that’ll help wish them the happiest of graduations and show them your appreciation for all they do.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

one

These Supportive Sneakers

Women’s Clove Shoe Clove goclove.com

$ 129.00

What the new nurse really needs is a pair of supportive, slip-resistant work shoes that are easy to put on and just as easy to wipe down throughout the day. And wouldya look at that? This pair is all of those things and it comes with three pens and two badge reels just for kicks. (GET IT?)

two

This Stylish Stethoscope

Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope

Every nurse needs a stethoscope, so get them a nice one. This stethoscope comes in a ton of fun colors, like this one with a black stem and rainbow chest piece.

3

This Multipurpose Work Bag

Laptop Backpack Travel Backpack With USB Charging Port Himawari amazon.com

$ 39.99

They might * finally * be done with nursing school, but they’ll still appreciate a good-quality, spacious backpack to take to and from work. This one has plenty of pockets and a built-in port for charging their phone.

4

These Morning Must-Haves

Rise & GRND Coffee Blend BLK & Bold amazon.com

$ 28.00

If they’re going from all-nighters spent studying to all-nighters spent working in the field, then a couple of bags of delicious medium-roast coffee beans will be very much appreciated.

5

This Accessory Organizer

Carrying Case

If you’re looking for a cute graduation gift that’s v practical, get them this carrying case with a cute heart and stethoscope design on the front. It’s water-resistant and shock-proof (great for potential accidents) and has tons of pockets and elastic bands for storage.

6

This Relaxation Gift Set

Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set Campo nordstrom.com

$ 175.00

Between all the long shifts at work, nurses def deserve to relax. This gift set comes with everything they need to unwind: a room diffuser, a calming lavender-scented essential oil, a roll-on oil for sleep, and an eye mask.

7

This Wearable Notepad

Nurse Gift Bracelet NurseJiji etsy.com

$ 14.99

This silicone bracelet is like a wearable, reusable Post-it. Any nurse who’s always taking notes will find it super useful.

8

These Body Butters

Shea Butter Bundles Eu’Genia Shea eugeniashea.com

$ 60.00

After all that hand washing, anyone’s hands would feel like sandpaper at the end of the day. What they need is this super-cute box set filled with an assortment of shea butters to restore that lost moisture.

9

This Genius Water Bottle

24-Ounce Insulated Storage Bottle Bindle nordstrom.com

$ 39.00

It’s super important for nurses to stay hydrated, and this water bottle with a hidden compartment for keys, money, and more will help keep all their essentials together.

10

This Big Box of Snacks

High Protein Healthy Snacks Fitness Box BUNNYJAMES amazon.com

$ 62.99

Any recent graduate would love a big box of snacks, and any nurse who doesn’t have time to finish a full lunch would be really grateful for this gift full of healthy foods.

eleven

These Stylish Scrubs

Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants for Women

Scrubs can get a little boring when you wear them day in and day out, which is why they’ll really appreciate this pair of jogger scrub pants. They’re stylish, yet still comfy and practical. (They even have five pockets!)

12

This Smart Watch

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

An Apple Watch is a great gift for anyone who’s always on the go. You can switch out the band to suit their style, but this sports band will make it easy to keep clean.

13

This Food Storage Container

Modern Large Bento Box

A cute container for packing lunches is a must for anyone bringing their meals to work. This one is microwavable and comes with all the dividers they need to keep their food separated.

14

This Graduation Gift Card

Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box

Let’s be real: Nursing school grads would be thrilled with a gift card to wherever they shop the most. This Amazon one even comes in an adorable graduation-themed box!

fifteen

This Accessory Sanitizer

Phone & Accessory Sanitizing Tray KeySmart food52.com

$ 100.00

Get them this sanitizing tray that they can throw all their accessories in at the end of the day.

16

This Jacket for Scrubs

Women’s Snap Front Warm-up Jacket CHEROKEE amazon.com

$ 27.98

If they tend to freeze at work, a nice jacket to wear over their scrubs would be perfect.

17

This At-Home Foot Massager

Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine Cloud Massage amazon.com $ 349.99

$ 299.99 (14% off)

They’ll really look forward to using this foot massager after a long day of running around and standing on their feet.

18

This Cuticle Kit

Nail Serum Kit Woo Me Beauty woomebeauty.com

$ 24.00

This cuticle care kit comes with a serum to soften cuticles and store damaged nails and a pen for quick touch-ups — two things a nurse who’s always washing and working with her hands could use.

19

The Versatile Lunch Bag

Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag

Not just any ol ‘lunchbox, this one is water-resistant, leak-proof, and easy to clean. Not only that but once you’re finished, it folds up super-thin so you can stow it away easily.

twenty

These Cute Compression Socks

Compression Socks For Women & Men FuelMeFoot amazon.com

$ 14.99

You’ll find compression socks on any nurse’s list of essentials. Make it a fun gift with this colorful, on-theme print.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below