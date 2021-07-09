20 Best Lip Plumpers of 2021 for Bigger, Fuller Lips at Home

Stocksy

PSA: Lip plumpers have gotten a whole-ass makeover in 2021. Yup, those glosses of your youth that burned the hell out of your skin have officially been replaced by lightweight, hydrating formulas that boost your lips with gentle ingredients (hi, hyaluronic acid and collagen). Trust me when I say these bbs are the secret to getting fuller-looking lips without any irritation. And the best part? There are so many lip plumpers on the market that you can get super specific when it comes to formula, whether you’re looking for a pigmented gloss, a creamy balm, or a hydrating treatment. Keep scrolling for 20 of my personal favorites, including an $ 8 pick you can snag at the drugstore (really).

1

Best Lip Plumper for Fine Lines

StriVectin Double Fix for Lips Plumping & Vertical Line Treatment

The coolest thing about this formula from StriVectin is that it helps plump up your lips and plumps fine lines. It’s all thanks to the formula’s hyaluronic acid and peptides, which come together to enhance and soften your lips without irritating TF out of them. Twice a day, work it along your lips (and the contours of your lips) with light brush strokes.

two

Best Lightweight Lip Plumping Gloss

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss

Not only do you get a solid dose of color when you smooth this gloss over your lips, but you also get some gentle — and effective! —Plumping action, courtesy of the formula’s hyaluronic acid and peptides. It’s super hydrating and lightweight, btw, so no need to worry about that sticky, heavy texture that comes with most lip glosses (ty, evening primrose oil).

3

Best Drugstore Lip Plumper

Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper

Don’t feel like dropping a ton of cash on your lip plumper? This drugstore option from Milani is under $ 10, but it still gets the job done with volumizing hyaluronic acid, hydrating oils (‘sup, castor), and a lightweight texture. Bonus: It comes in seven pinky-nude shades, all of which have a subtle shimmer.

4

Best Lip-Plumping Treatment

Luzern Laboratories L’Essentials Lip Enhancing Treatment

If you want fuller lips without the color payoff, you can’t go wrong with this clear treatment. It’s spiked with hydrating and plumping ingredients like amino acids, sunflower oil, and vitamin E, which makes it a great pick for dry or chapped lips. Wear it alone or layer it under your favorite lipstick or gloss — you can’t go wrong with this one.

5

Best Non-Sticky Lip Plumper

NudeStix Nude Plumping Lip Glace

I get it: Plumping glosses are notorious for leaving your lips heavy and sticky, but this hydrating formula is really the exception. It’s loaded with peptides to boost collagen, vitamins A and E to soothe and soften the skin, and a lightweight tint for a subtle wash of color. Throw this one in your bag and you won’t look back.

6

Best Tinted Lip Plumping Balm

Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Light Plumping Lip Balm

Swipe on this creamy tinted lip balm and the formula’s hyaluronic acid, peptides, and mango butter all come together to hydrate, smooth, and plump up your lips (not stinging included). The pigment is super buildable BTW — layer it on for a brighter look, or keep it nice and light for a lowkey vibe.

7

Best Lip Plumper for Lined Lips

BeautyBio The Pout Sparkling Rosé Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Plumping Lip Serum

The hero ingredient in this bb is collagen, which (when combined with hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed oil) works to plump fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with softer, fuller-looking lips. PS Even though this one is technically a serum, you can still apply it throughout the day (just like you would a lip balm).

8

Best Affordable Lip Plumper

Black Radiance Beyond A Pout Plumping Lip Lacquer blackradiancebeauty.com

$ 5.79

Trying to get bigger lips but don’t want to blow through your budget? This pick from Black Radiance comes in at av reasonable $ 6, but the hyaluronic acid-based formula is just as effective as its pricier counterparts. There are six ultra-flattering hues too, including Sweet N ‘Spicy (pictured here), which leaves your lips with a clear, shimmery finish.

9

Best Plumping Lip Mask With Collagen

KNC Beauty All Natural Infused Lip Mask

Another option with collagen and hyaluronic acid (sensing a theme here?), This lip mask is a godsend for plumping and hydrating even the driest of lips. Prep your lips with a gentle exfoliant, then leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes while the formula works its magic.

10

Best Lip Plumper for Chapped Skin

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster

When my lips are dry and chapped (which, TBH, is most of the time), I look towards this hydrating plumper from PCA Skin. Alongside effective — but gentle! —Peptides that plump up my lips, the formula is also spiked with hyaluronic acid (a moisturizing powerhouse) and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to soften and soothe flakes.

eleven

Best Plumping Lipstick

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick

Considering the majority of lip plumpers are dewy, wet glosses, I’ve had a hard time finding a true plumping lipstick. That’s where this genius formula from Buxom comes into play — it’s got the texture of your classic lipstick (smooth and creamy) with the tingling, plumping payoff you usually find in a gloss.

12

Best Lip Plumper Mask

Skyn Iceland Plumping Lip Gels with Wild Berry Extract

Trust: These cute lil masks pack a pretty powerful punch, thanks to lip-plumping ingredients like mustard sprout and wild berry extracts (weird, I know, but they seriously work). Smooth it over dry, clean lips and let it do it things for 10 minutes — you’ll be left with softer, fuller-looking lips by the time you take it off.

13

Best Lip Plumper for Sensitive Skin

SkinMedica HA5 Smooth and Plump Lip System

If you have sensitive skin that truly can’t deal with irritants, try this gentle two-step system. Each tube contains a blend of five different types of hyaluronic acid — a naturally occurring molecule that has the ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water — to give your lips a plumper, fuller, and hydrated finish that will never irritate your skin.

14

Best Lip Plumper for Longterm Results

Large LargeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper

This ultra-shiny gloss, which comes in seven shades ranging from apricot to hot pink, uses plumping plant extracts and hyaluronic acid to not only give you immediate fullness, but, according to in-house studies, a longterm increase in volume and firmness after using it twice a day for 30 days.

fifteen

Best Lip Plumper for Shine

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss

IMO, nothing makes your lips look better than a high-shine gloss. That’s why I am obsessed with this moisture-laden formula that’s filled with mustard sprout extract (to plump) and marine collagen (to hydrate), all without the sting. And, this one-shade-fits-all (similar to Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer) looks gorgeous on virtually everyone.

16

Best Lip Plumper Gloss

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

Not only does this sweet-smelling gloss (which comes in six high-shine and two shimmer-spiked shades) give a plumping effect right after applying it, but after four weeks of continued use, you’ll start to see smoother lips all day long, thanks to its collagen and marine-based formula. It’s also a favorite of Bella Hadid, which, hey, I’ll take it.

17

Best Lip Plumper Balm

Buxom Powerplump Lip Balm

Since I started wearing Invaslign, my lip color choices have been very limited (apparently red lipstick doesn’t look great on clear mouth trays ?!). But this sheer-pink hue wears comfortably without feeling sticky or greasy. The formula is also pH reactive — meaning it’ll subtly change colors after you swipe it on to transform into a custom shade.

18

Best Affordable Lip Plumper

Sephora Collection Outrageous Effect Volume Lip Gloss

I’m always here for a cheaper dupe. And apparently, this $ 12 Sephora gloss (which uses sunflower seed oil, ginger root oil, and peppermint oil to plump) is equally as excellent as Dior’s iconic $ 34 Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss. For lighter skin tones, try the Universal Volume shade (shown here), and for darker complexions, try the XXL Nude shade.

19

Best Lip Plumper Serum

Natura Bisse Diamond Lip Booster

Wanna feel like a rich bitch? Drop $ 75 on this super fancy lip serum that contains a mix of antioxidants, vitamins, and omega 3s for a luxurious splurge that really does plump your lips. Even better, you can apply it before and / or after lipstick for a subtle sheen.

twenty

Best Holy-Grail Lip Plumper

DuWop Lip Venom

OG lip plumpers may not be my thing, but if you’re cool with tingle-inducing ingredients (like cinnamon, ginger, and wintergreen — which increase blood circulation to your lips), you’ll love this one. Just brush it on, wait 60 seconds, and see your lips gently fill out.

