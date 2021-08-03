20 Best Gifts for New Job 2021 – Congratulatory New Job Gift Ideas

Courtesy
Whether you’ve got a loved one who’s starting their dream job or a soon-to-be ex-work bestie who’s leavin ‘ya for an office elsewhere (ugh), you probably want to get them a congratulatory gift. You know, something that says, “You’re gonna kill it!” or maybe, “You’ll never find a co-worker like than me, but here’s to trying! Congrats on the new gig !!!” Sweet, simple, and thoughtful. Just a lil something to commemorate this new chapter.
If you’re not sure where to start looking, then I invite you to scroll down for 20 of the best gift ideas to celebrate their new job. I’m talking everything from a custom “Congrats!” wine label and a delicious bottle of bubbly to even a grown-up lunch box and a sleek work tote that’ll make their daily commute so much better. I’m sure you’ll find something they’ll love (and maybe even some pick-me-ups for yourself, too).
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
1
this marble phone charging pad
Wireless Charging Stone
Get ’em a pretty phone charger that’ll do the job without cramping on their office aesthetic.
2
this grown-up lunch box
The Luncher Modern Picnic modernpicnic.com
$ 149.00
This leather handbag could definitely catfish as a sleek work tote, when it’s actually an insulated lunch box. Genius!
3
this straight-forward candle
New Job Candle
With warm notes of leather, cinnamon, and cedarwood, congratulate them on this big win with a candle that literally tells it like it is.
4
these super comfy seat cushions
Get it Done Bundle (Double Seat Cushion + Back Cushion) Purple purple.com
$ 124.00
This seat and back cushion set will instantly upgrade their office chair game.
5
this pretty bouquet
The Val Urban Stems urbanstems.com
$ 55.00
Flowers are a classic congratulatory gift, but, man, do they die quick? Not this gorgeous dried bouquet, though!
6
this genius alarm clock
Sunrise Alarm Clock
Help them get up for their new job easier with this alarm clock that’ll gently wake them up by mimicking sunshine.
7
this on-theme gift box
Hustle Gift Box Set BOXFOX shopboxfox.com
$ 80.00
Or you could spoil ’em rotten with this gift box set full of cute office supplies.
8
this laptop case
Emerald Faux Crocodile MacBook Case Chic Geeks chicgeeks.com
$ 95.00
Help protect that precious laptop of theirs with this stylish faux crocodile case.
9
this sweet bundle
Congrats Bundle Sugarfina sugarfina.com
$ 35.00
Or if you’re feeling like getting them a more classically congratulatory gift, grab them this box of fancy candies.
10
this go-to bag
The Work Tote Béis beistravel.com
$ 128.00
With a built-in laptop sleeve and spacious design, this stunning work tote is the perfect carry-all.
eleven
this smol wallet
Stella Wallet – Ice Croc
They’re gonna need a wallet to go with it, too. And this chic little bb fits the bill.
12
these frames
ADMIRE-102 Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses Coco and Breezy cocoandbreezy.com
$ 249.00
Protect their eyes from computer screen fatigue with a pair of seriously stylish blue-light-blocking specs.
13
this wine label
“Pairs well with a new job” Wine Label theprettylittlemess etsy.com
$ 4.00
Slap this wine label on their favorite bottle of drank, and voilà! The perfect gift.
14
this yummy rosé
Brut Rosé McBride Sisters Collection drizly.com
$ 23.00
And speaking of drinks, this delicious rosé is a top contender.
fifteen
this custom notebook
Black A5 Notebook The Daily Edited thedailyedited.com
$ 50.00
They’ll love taking notes in this personalized leather notebook.
16
these powerful earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro Apple amazon.com $ 249.00
$ 197.00 (21% off)
Because you know how essential a pair of earbuds is for the commute there and back.
17
this coffee kit
Vietnamese Coffee Lover’s Bundle Nguyen Coffee Supply nguyencoffeesupply.com
$ 92.00
If they’re a big coffee stan (or wanna get into it), this all-inclusive Vietnamese drip coffee-making kit is just * chef’s kiss * for their morning routine.
18
this always-hot mug
Temperature Control Smart Mug
This app-controlled smart mug will keep their morning brew steaming hot, even if they’re so slammed that they haven’t gotten a chance to take more than a sip since over an hour ago …
19
this leather backpack
Metro Backpack
This sleek and professional-looking laptop backpack is perfect for the commuter who’s always bringing like a bajillion things to the office.
twenty
this fun coffee mug
“This is My Fancy New Job Mug” Mug StudioYelle etsy.com
$ 18.76
You betcha they’ll use this one on the daily.
Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below