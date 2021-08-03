20 Best Gifts for New Job 2021 – Congratulatory New Job Gift Ideas

Courtesy

Whether you’ve got a loved one who’s starting their dream job or a soon-to-be ex-work bestie who’s leavin ‘ya for an office elsewhere (ugh), you probably want to get them a congratulatory gift. You know, something that says, “You’re gonna kill it!” or maybe, “You’ll never find a co-worker like than me, but here’s to trying! Congrats on the new gig !!!” Sweet, simple, and thoughtful. Just a lil something to commemorate this new chapter.

If you’re not sure where to start looking, then I invite you to scroll down for 20 of the best gift ideas to celebrate their new job. I’m talking everything from a custom “Congrats!” wine label and a delicious bottle of bubbly to even a grown-up lunch box and a sleek work tote that’ll make their daily commute so much better. I’m sure you’ll find something they’ll love (and maybe even some pick-me-ups for yourself, too).

this marble phone charging pad

Wireless Charging Stone

Get ’em a pretty phone charger that’ll do the job without cramping on their office aesthetic.

this grown-up lunch box

The Luncher Modern Picnic modernpicnic.com

$ 149.00

This leather handbag could definitely catfish as a sleek work tote, when it’s actually an insulated lunch box. Genius!

this straight-forward candle

New Job Candle

With warm notes of leather, cinnamon, and cedarwood, congratulate them on this big win with a candle that literally tells it like it is.

these super comfy seat cushions

Get it Done Bundle (Double Seat Cushion + Back Cushion) Purple purple.com

$ 124.00

This seat and back cushion set will instantly upgrade their office chair game.

this pretty bouquet

The Val Urban Stems urbanstems.com

$ 55.00

Flowers are a classic congratulatory gift, but, man, do they die quick? Not this gorgeous dried bouquet, though!

this genius alarm clock

Sunrise Alarm Clock

Help them get up for their new job easier with this alarm clock that’ll gently wake them up by mimicking sunshine.

this on-theme gift box

Hustle Gift Box Set BOXFOX shopboxfox.com

$ 80.00

Or you could spoil ’em rotten with this gift box set full of cute office supplies.

this laptop case

Emerald Faux Crocodile MacBook Case Chic Geeks chicgeeks.com

$ 95.00

Help protect that precious laptop of theirs with this stylish faux crocodile case.

this sweet bundle

Congrats Bundle Sugarfina sugarfina.com

$ 35.00

Or if you’re feeling like getting them a more classically congratulatory gift, grab them this box of fancy candies.

this go-to bag

The Work Tote Béis beistravel.com

$ 128.00

With a built-in laptop sleeve and spacious design, this stunning work tote is the perfect carry-all.

this smol wallet

Stella Wallet – Ice Croc

They’re gonna need a wallet to go with it, too. And this chic little bb fits the bill.

these frames

ADMIRE-102 Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses Coco and Breezy cocoandbreezy.com

$ 249.00

Protect their eyes from computer screen fatigue with a pair of seriously stylish blue-light-blocking specs.

this wine label

“Pairs well with a new job” Wine Label theprettylittlemess etsy.com

$ 4.00

Slap this wine label on their favorite bottle of drank, and voilà! The perfect gift.

this yummy rosé

Brut Rosé McBride Sisters Collection drizly.com

$ 23.00

And speaking of drinks, this delicious rosé is a top contender.

this custom notebook

Black A5 Notebook The Daily Edited thedailyedited.com

$ 50.00

They’ll love taking notes in this personalized leather notebook.

these powerful earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro Apple amazon.com $ 249.00

$ 197.00 (21% off)

Because you know how essential a pair of earbuds is for the commute there and back.

this coffee kit

Vietnamese Coffee Lover’s Bundle Nguyen Coffee Supply nguyencoffeesupply.com

$ 92.00

If they’re a big coffee stan (or wanna get into it), this all-inclusive Vietnamese drip coffee-making kit is just * chef’s kiss * for their morning routine.

this always-hot mug

Temperature Control Smart Mug

This app-controlled smart mug will keep their morning brew steaming hot, even if they’re so slammed that they haven’t gotten a chance to take more than a sip since over an hour ago …

this leather backpack

Metro Backpack

This sleek and professional-looking laptop backpack is perfect for the commuter who’s always bringing like a bajillion things to the office.

this fun coffee mug

“This is My Fancy New Job Mug” Mug StudioYelle etsy.com

$ 18.76

You betcha they’ll use this one on the daily.

