20 Best Duvet Covers 2021 – Duvet Covers to Buy Online

Courtesy

If you’re # TeamDuvet — y’know, as opposed to # TeamComforter — then please gander upon some of the best duvet covers we’ve found on the internet. (And if you’re not sure which side you’re on, then see here for ye olde duvet vs. comforter debate.) Listen, this list exists because we want you to get the best snooze of your life every night while also racking up interior design points with a stunning duvet. Two birds, one bedroom that you can call your sanctuary — and mean it.

And okay, sure, getting a duvet cover on over your expensive, fluffy spread can be a real pain in the ass. (SO. MANY. BUTTONS.) But the pain is definitely worth the gain. I mean, the way a duvet just falls ever so effortlessly over a mattress, transforming any bedroom into Instagram goals is … * chef’s kiss *. Plus, you won’t have to stick your whole poofy duvet in the wash, like you would with a comforter. You can just simply strip off the cover and pop it in the machine. Again, GOALZ.

Below, the 20 finest duvet covers for you — everything from affordable, five-star options to luxury and cult-favorite picks. And if you’re lookin ‘for other bedding necessities, we’ve got sheets galore for you to choose from, too — percale, cotton, Egyptian cotton.

1

This budget-friendly option

Striped Microfiber Duvet Cover Set Amazon Basics amazon.com

$ 26.00

This ultra-soft and wrinkle-resistant gem is legit less than $ 30 on Amazon and it has over 3,000 glowing reviews. The colorway is also to die for!

two

this luxury hotel-inspired one

Hotel Classic Duvet Cover Frette frette.com

$ 450.00

There’s nothing more I want in a bed than for it to feel like one from a luxe hotel (we all know they just … hit different). And this beautiful cover from Frette was created to match just that. Psh, a five-star resort will never be able to get on your level now.

3

This helpful pick

The Supreme White Duvet Cover Beddley beddley.com

$ 130.00

Sometimes putting on a duvet cover can be like conquering a beast. But Beddley has made the job sooo much easier with this cover that features openings on three sides.

4

This sunset dream

Dreamy Gauze Cotton Duvet Cover & Shams West Elm westelm.com

$ 130.00

Oh hi, prettiest color scheme I’ve ever laid eyes on! Grab this stunning duvet set from West Elm for a luxe look without breaking the bank.

5

this silky-soft one

Duvet Cover Set Clean Design cleandesignhome.com

$ 90.00

There’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll find yourself practically living in your bed when you get Clear Design’s silky and sleek duvet cover. That buttery micro-brushed fabric will sell ya for sure !!

6

this one that checks all the boxes

Microfiber Duvet Cover Set Dreaming Wapiti amazon.com

Don’t ya love when you buy something and it only gets better and better the longer you have it? Well, this beauty feels softer and softer after every wash — so you already know this purchase is about to be a lifetime investment. Can’t forget to acknowledge that lovely $ 40 price tag, too.

7

this cooling one

Eucalyptus Duvet Cover

Once you go eucalyptus, you won’t go back — especially when you opt for this one from Buffy. It’s super breathable, thanks to its natural fibers. And it also contains zero essential oils, making it safe for pets and kids.

8

this luxe treasure

Linen Duvet Cover Linoto linoto.com

$ 229.00

You’re bound to have some of the best snoozes of your life when you’re laying with this Linoto duvet cover. The high-quality fabric is crisp, cool, and soft (a triple threat) and she comes pre-washed so you can use her as soon as she arrives at your doorstep!

9

this picture-perfect one

300 Thread Count Organic Sateen Duvet Cover Coyuchi coyuchi.com

$ 198.00

Treat yourself to a sateen duvet cover — specifically the one right here from Coyuchi — and thank me later. It’s lightweight, extremely cozy, and has a beautiful sheen to it that’ll be perf for the ~ aesthetic ~.

10

this fan-fave

Nestl Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set

How can you NOT be sold on something that’s so close to a five-star rating and has over 55,000 reviews on Amazon ?! Obvi, the people love it. And we’re not surprised because the duvet cover was created with premium stuff, it’s lightweight, it comes with two pillow shams, and it’s outrageously inexpensive.

eleven

this one for people with sensitive skin

Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude ettitude.com

$ 100.00

If you’re someone who has sensitive skin, you have to make the move and hop on the bamboo bandwagon. Ettitude’s duvet cover is made with their exclusive, sustainable CleanBamboo fabric that’s hypoallergenic and feels like a GD dream.

12

This Microfiber One

Akins Reversible Duvet Cover Set Joss & Main jossandmain.com

$ 28.00

Cuddly dogs and clouds are the only things on this earth softer than this microfiber duvet. And it’s reversible, btw.

13

This Summer Linen

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 119.00

Brooklinen is one of the biggest names in the game for a reason: They have the coziest bedding and a bunch of colorways to choose from.

You’ll find at least one that matches your dream bedroom vision board. And I gotta thank them for making this duvet with large, easy-to-fasten buttons. Bless up!

14

This Polka-Dot Cutie

The Harper Black and White Crane and Canopy craneandcanopy.com

$ 109.00

Three words: buttery soft, baby !! Pro style tip: You could Keep things chill by pairing this speckled duvet with white sheets or crank up the glam with baby pink accents.

fifteen

This Hybrid

Linen Duvet Cover Riley Home rileyhome.com

$ 249.00

If you can’t decide between linen and cotton, this Riley Home duvet cover is the best of both worlds. One side is linen (made from flax fibers) and the other is a cotton percale. Ideal, TBH.

16

This linen option

Positano Linen Duvet Cover Serena and Lily serenaandlily.com

$ 328.00

Waking up sweaty in the middle of the night is a b * tch. But the lightweight linen duvet cover here was made to keep ya feeling cool even on hot summer nights.

17

This Bedding With Texture

Eyelet Duvet Set Boll and Branch bollandbranch.com

$ 270.00

I love a neutral with a slight twist!

This gray duvet looks like another classic, but a close-up peek reveals cute little holes (aka eyelets) at the center and along the edges.

18

This ruffle design

Madison Duvet Cover & Sham Set POM POM AT HOME nordstrom.com

$ 310.00

Ruffles, ruffles, and more ruffles make this classic white baby look oh so pretty. If you’re the type that likes to eat pizza in bed (hi, it me!), This luxe find might not be the best choice — unless you’ve got bleach on deck.

19

This Sleek Set

Sateen Duvet Cover Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 210.00

Parachute also makes bomb dot com linen bedding, but cool-to-the-touch sateen is the perfect material for treating yourself.

twenty

This Bang for Your Buck

Alvine Kvist Duvet Cover and Pillowcase (s)

If you want to go buy a new duvet cover RTFN without waiting for shipping, there’s no better option than IKEA.

I slept on this affordable set from high school through college, and these cozy sheets never fail. The feeling of the slick ~ fabreek ~ on my skin brings me back in the best way.

