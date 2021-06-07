20 Best Beach Blankets for Summer 2021 – Cute Beach Blankets

Courtesy

Don’t let summer sneak up on you without a big ol ‘beach blanket to protect your bum from hot grains of sand (ouch). I’m just saying, those outdoor throws are true summer heroes. Not only do they faithfully serve humanity by protecting booties from the hot sand (salute!), But many are also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about waves inching up the shore (or drink spills). How could you not love ’em?

Because I hate buying things that don’t serve more than one purpose, my fave quality of our loyal beach blankies is that you can bring them to the park for a picnic, use them while camping, or just chillin ‘in your backyard. Told you: These superheroes deserve more recognition. So today, we honor the best beach blankets out here doing their part to make the world a better place. Check out 20 of our favorites, below. (And if you’re in the market for more beach accessories, we got ’em, too.)

1

a yellow star

Chico Oversized Cotton Blanket Slowtide bloomingdales.com

$ 72.00

Yellow SCREAMS summer — and if the bright hue is your vibe, ya gotta snag this patterned one.

two

a neutral one

Linen Beach Blanket TheBalticGreen etsy.com

$ 67.56

This handmade beauty is made out of 100 percent linen. Sooo, prepare to, like, never leave the beach this summer. I mean it.

3

a simple piece

Kimana Beach Blanket L * SPACE revolve.com

$ 110.00

Ya know all those super cute bikinis that you just bought for your upcoming beach trips? Yeah, they need this ~ aesthetic ~ cutie to complete the summertime lewk.

4

a fresh look

Lindos Outdoor Blanket The White Company thewhitecompany.com

$ 69.00

If you’re looking for something ultra-soft, look no further because this bb is the one for you. She’s made from pure Turkish cotton, and she’s also got a removable strap for easy travel.

5

a fringed bb

Diamond Patterned Blanket Design Imports walmart.com

$ 30.00

Honestly, it’s so beautiful that I’d use it as wall décor. And that price tag is v hard to beat.

6

a warm-toned treasure

Here Comes The Sun Throw Blanket Slowtide slowtide.co

$ 64.95

With more than 70 glowing reviews and a five-star rating, you know it’s good. This Beatles-inspired blanket will be with you all the time in the summer months. C’mon, how gorge is this colorway and the fringe detailing ??

7

a bright pick

Nesting Turtles Party Blanket Sand Cloud sandcloud.com

$ 148.00

What’s so versatile about this one — other than its fun turtle design — is that it’s reversible. If you’re feelin ‘the blue side one day or the white on another, you can switch it up depending on your mood.

8

a tie-dye design

Printed Velor Beach Blanket Lands End landsend.com

$ 89.95

Tie-dye is a design that can do no wrong, but I truly believe it thrives during the summer. Get this luxe one from Lands End that’s roomy enough for two people.

9

a leafy look

Seaweeds and Sand Throw Blanket Pendientera society6.com

$ 44.99

Go for a simple, yet colorful vibe with this leafy blanket. The best part is it’s also made with sherpa fleece. Expect allll the coziness!

10

A vintage gem

The Beach Blanket Vintage Stripe West Elm westelm.com

$ 99.00

This retro beach blanket is such a vibe. Not only is the stripe design chic, but the blanket is made from 100 percent cotton, so it feels as good as it looks.

eleven

A ‘Gram-friendly design

La Lucia Beach Blanket Las Bayadas shopbop.com

$ 50.00

Guess who wants to be the star of your next summer Instagram post? This striped design will get you alllll the Likes.

12

A Chic Option

Soleil Throw Blanket by Justina Blakeney® Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 99.00

This one is a throw blanket that is just so gorge, you can use it for so many things. It will do the trick as a beach towel, a throw blanket, and maybe even a rug? Honestly, that’d be cute, too.

13

a portable design

Soft Fleece Beach Mat with PU Carrier HappyPicnic amazon.com

$ 26.99

That’s it. That thingy that looks like a messenger bag is the beach blanket. (It’s also sand proof!) And if you’re into that whole summer picnic vibe, you’ll appreciate this red design that’ll look good with any ‘kini and / or’ fit.

14

A UV resistant Blanket

Orange Grove Picnic Blanket Lizzy Powers Design society6.com

$ 69.30

This beach blankie is one of the cutest I have ever seen. But don’t worry about the adorbs design fading under the hot beach sun, there is a UV coating on top that will prevent that from happening.

fifteen

An all-around winner

Sandfree Beach Blanket Merisny amazon.com

$ 26.99

This one checks all of the boxes. Seriously. It’s waterproof, sand-resistant, comes with anchors to hold it in place, and has a portable carrying bag.

16

A bohemian design

Green Amy-Marie Woven Throw Ebern Designs wayfair.com

$ 46.99

Lean into the boho vibes with this tufted option that’s also ridiculously soft.

17

A blanket for the yogis

Premium Mexican Beach Yoga Blanket Benevolence LA amazon.com

$ 19.95

Sunrise beach yoga is THE best. And this design will make the scene look even better.

18

A Piece of Art

Ladies of Colors Throw Made by Rheal etsy.com

$ 155.00

This throw can be used as a tapestry, blanket, or beach towel, a truly beautiful design that’s sure to catch people’s attention.

19

An oversized towel

Sun Beach Towel Aleeya Marie society6.com

$ 29.99

Sun tanning on a sun towel ?! Count me in! Plus, this beach towel is oversized so don’t worry about fallin ‘into the sand with this one.

twenty

A weighted blanket

LLBean Sunbuster Blanket LLBean llbean.com

$ 49.95

I love the beach, but I hate when the wind blows everything away, including my blanket. You don’t have to worry about that with this beach blankie. It’s perfectly weighted to stay in place, even on the windiest of days.

