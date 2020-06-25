The beautiful singer has used these expensive outfits during the broadcasts of La Voz México, where she participates as a coach

As she herself said, Belinda continues « winning as always », and now that participates by second time as coach of La Voz México, is no exception. For this second season broadcast by Aztec TV, the singer has worn with flashy and expensive costumesimposing fashion and putting his stamp personl.

The outfits that Beli uses are inspired by some of the most popular television series of these times, in addition to each garment being from exclusive brands and designers, as well as expensive materials for its elaboration.

For example, the black lace dress, accompanied by heels and a crown inlaid with Swarovski crystals, inspired by the successful Game of Thrones series, which could be at the moment, the most expensive. The dress has a cost of almost 60 thousand pesos and the accessories, from the firm Dolce & Gabbana, 210 thousand. The fan with which she complemented was a gift from her grandmother and she assures, it is her good luck charm.

According to a magazine with national circulation, in another outfit, based on the character ‘Jules’, from the Euphoria series, the garments are from the Moschino brand, with an approximate cost of 65 thousand pesos. To dye their hair pink, it took around three hours.

In another La Voz broadcast, Belinda looked very rocker with designer Philip Plein clothing, high boots and a spectacular bullet headband. This change costs 55 thousand pesos.

In a more romantic and springy dress, what caught the eye were the inlays in her hair. According to the publication, this outfit was « only » 28 thousand pesos.