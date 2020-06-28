After a controversial comment regarding the color of her skin, Bárbara de Regil has not stopped receiving attacks and criticism

Barbara de Regil is still paying for the controversial comment she made regarding her skin color, which was considered racist.

The actress has been overwhelmed by the amount of criticism and attacks on social networks due to an expression she made when preparing her already well-known fitness class: « Oh, how tight, no, how ugly. »

Although De Regil explained the context of the phrase and assured that he did not say it with any intention discriminatory, the users of social networks do not finish forgiving her.

This was revealed when Barbara commented on a couple of photographs of Belinda, admiring her dresses. Immediately, some Internet users responded to the protagonist of Rosario Scissors with such allegations: « She’s not close enough to tell you something negative? » or « As she is not tight … right? ».

On the other hand, other followers defended Barbara de Regil and they asked their detractors to leave her alone.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas