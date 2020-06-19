« The battles » get good, but among the coaches, because Belinda got mad at Ricardo Montaner for blocking her and said « traitor »

Although they are still in the stage of Auditions, the coaches of Mexico’s voice, they already started with « the battles« , but among them themselves. This time, Belinda accused Ricardo Montaner of betraying herto block it and thus prevent a contestant from leaving her team.

Irlanda González is the name of the young woman who put the Mexican and the Venezuelan in conflict, because her interpretation made the four coaches turn their chairs. However, Montaner did not consider Christian Nodal and María José to represent rivals for him, but it was not the same with Beli, whom he best blocked so that he did not “beat” the candidate.

This resource, part of what is allowed in the broadcast, but that, according to the interpreter of Egoísta, the singer of Déjame llorar had promised him that he would not use against him, so he accused him of « traitor ».

“You say that to everyone because you just blocked me! I just realized you blocked me. And you told me you weren’t going to block me. I want you to know that Ricardo betrays ”, expressed the young woman born in Spain.

In front of everyone, the blonde revealed that Mau and Ricky’s father had promised her that she would use the happy blockade, only with La Josa or Nodal, so she told the contestant not to believe in Ricardo’s promises.

“He was going to use his lock on Nodal and he just used it on me. So don’t believe everything Ricardo says. Not everything that glitters is gold, I want you to know it, ”he said.

And as a cheated girlfriend, she warned that the arguments Montaner uses to convince them to join his team are the same ones he tells everyone.

“You promise the same to everyone. It is always the same use a different speech … With how many winners in the photo, like 40 at the end. For all the photo. Yes, you are Argentine, Colombian, Venezuelan, ”he said.

Later, the protagonist of Amigos por siempre, made fun of a pain that the singer-songwriter had after kneeling before the « singer of discord »: « How good that your knees hurt! » He exclaimed.