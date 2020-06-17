If they are guilty, the Borovoy brothers, owners of BOBO productions, could go to prison, from 3 to 9 years

TORi Borovoy and his brother Jackowners of the company BOBO Producciones, face a multiple dismissal lawsuit unjustified, after four former employees accuse having out of work or notice, since mid March, when the quarantine derived from the COVID-19 pandemic had just started.

Sebastián Cortés, Enrique Santiago Vega, Luis Fernández Echeverría and Georgina González, are the workers who claim that since then, They no longer deposited their salaryIn addition, they indicated that since last December, they did not receive a bonus, according to what their lawyer, Adolfo González Bernal explains.

“They had still been told in mid-March to make the homeoffice and they really were left to fend for themselves. Let me tell you that since December they did not pay their Christmas bonus and in February they made another payment on behalf of another company, « explained the lawyer in charge of the case, to the Ventaneando program.

The demand is of a labor nature, because they stopped paying them and for alternating the method, in the “carousel style”, he explains, which consists of constantly changing the company that pays the employees, as well as their addresses. What he says is known as « tax planning ».

See this post on Instagram I like this photo a lot, it was made in my office for a magazine that talked about my facet as an “entrepreneur”. And although it is not something that most people know me about, it has become my day to day. I love to work, I love to create, I love to see when the public enjoys a concert, a movie, a play or anything else that has been planned at BoBo … I love to learn from bankers, lawyers, financiers etc etc … This started as a crazy idea, a dream, and today we have almost 15 years of having started… To all the entrepreneurs who read me, today more than ever, I recommend not to let your guard down, surround yourself with cool people and go on and on and on ahead despite what you may go through on the hard path of an entrepreneur .. Success for all !! 👍🏻 A shared post by Ari Borovoy (@ariborovoy) on May 5, 2020 at 2:12 PDT

He also pointed out that the labor lawsuit could become criminal, since according to the lawyer, Ari and Jack incur in shady operations to the detriment of government institutions, since with the aforementioned practice, they reduce employer responsibilities towards workers.

One way to reduce employer responsibilities was that little by little they stopped answering. The labor lawsuit could become criminal because, according to the lawyer, the Borovoy brothers have carried out murky operations to the detriment of government institutions.

González Bernal warns that this could uncover more serious irregularities within Bobo Productions, and that it is a matter of days, that the member of OV7 and his partner and brother receive the notification of the lawsuit, which could put the guilty in prison, from three to nine years, so the Borovoys will have to verify and justify the dismissal of said people.