Vanessa Guzmán has been pointed out by former partners of ‘Dare to dream’ to show a bad attitude during the recordings

Patrick borguetti joins the list of ex-mates work of Vanessa Guzmán, who agree that, during the recordings of the soap opera Dare to dream, the former beauty queen kept a unpleasant attitude with the rest of the cast, technicians and in general, members of the production.

Guzmán revealed a few days ago, that at that time she was going through a strong anxiety crisis, which made her stay away from everyone, and even had bad moments of character, but she demanded that no labels be put on her, because even Cynthia Klitbo called her « despicable. » Violet Isfel and Julissa, I will also talk about it.

Now, Pato, when questioned by his colleagues from the Venga la Alegría entertainment section, Flor Rubio and Ricardo Casares, and who was one of Vanessa’s « gallant » in this story, confirmed that the actions of the Chihuahuan woman were « unusual ».

“You know that I am very diplomatic, but it is true that there were unusual situations; Cynthia is my friend, she is a little angry, I am calmer, I do not take it so personal. But there were unusual situations, such as, for example, we were going to record at a location and she arrived with bodyguards at a place where only the actors were there and there was no need. ”

At the insistence of knowing more details about said “abnormal” actions, the also singer added: “It is something out of the ordinary for a companion in a novel to never eat with the cast, when it is ‘cut, to eat’, there is a catering where everyone sits and shares, and she ate alone in her dressing room, which is not common. ”

One of the accusations that Kltibo made about Guzmán is that due to his lack of humility and ethics, he caused delays in the recordings and made his companions wait several hours, but Pato said that he did not touch him.

“That is not so out of the ordinary, because suddenly there are compañeras or compañeros who take longer to get ready. I did not feel that way, most of my scenes were with Vanessa Guzmán and the truth is that I never felt an outrage or rudeness on her part, ”said Santino’s father, Gia and Rocco.

Finally, the couple of the also television host, Odalys Ramírez, hinted, as Cynthia also expressed it, that the ex-husband of Vanessa could have been the cause of the character that he displayed at the time.

« I have known Vanessa for many years and, perhaps in that novel, it seems to me that the relationship that she had at that time affected her negatively, because I know her and she is a beautiful and very pleasant person, » said Pato Borghetti.