Anel Noreña, ex-wife of José José revealed what one of his last wishes would be when he died. The actress spoke about what would be the fate of her ashes, once she passes away.

« If I die, I would like my ashes to be in the same box as José José’s and I will stay with him for life, that makes me very excited to be in one bag, he in another and the bones of my mother-in-law in the middle ”, she confessed in an interview for the program TODAY.

In recent days, the controversy has been unleashed again, by a request made by José Joel, son of « The Prince of the Song », about his father’s ashes.

The singer has doubts about whether the ashes they gave him and his sister, Marysol Sosa, truly correspond to those of his father.

