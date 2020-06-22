After sharing a photo of the memory, a user commented that since then, she has undergone several cosmetic surgeries and Andrea reacted in this way

Andrea Legarreta maybe it’s the best known face of the television, thank you Two decades in front of the Today program, and although obviously the passage of time and fashion have been transforming her appearance, the truth is that she is a woman who looks perfect physical condition thanks to your discipline and constancy with exercise and food.

Now Internet users are were about his physique, ensuring that through all these years, the actress also has performed several plastic surgeries, but Legarreta did not remain silent and replied, but she did it in a peaceful way, intelligently confronting the woman who made that comment.

It all happened when Andrea shared on Instagram, a cover of the Eres Magazine, posing with Alejandro Sanz, from the 90s. . Alejandro looks divine and I terrible! Hahahaha ”, he wrote as caption. « Worst? My hair, or the lip color, or the excess eyeliner, or my blouse! ”Added Érik Rubín’s wife.

Before the comment and the photo, Sanz replied: “You look fantastic. The fashion of the time did not help ”. She responded gratefully: “You are a gentleman and you are identical! Pass the secret. I hug you virtually from Mexico. «

And although in general all the comments were positive, noting that indeed, fashion was like that three decades ago, but that she has always been at the forefront and very beautiful, a follower accused that her physique came from various aesthetic processes. Andy replied unmoved.

« Let’s see … Tell me, list one by one the surgeries that you say I have had … And at what point, obviously, because I have been on the air for 20 years », his other followers celebrated the reply. Subsequently, he shared a reflection: « Take a moment to appreciate how amazing you are. »