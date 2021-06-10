20 Amazon Halloween Decorations – Best Halloween 2021 Decor

Amazon

There are a few holidays that I expect people to go all out for when it comes to décor—and Halloween is definitely one of them. I mean, how could you not take up the opportunity to deck out your house in dark colors, skulls, cobwebs, bats, and black roses for a whole month? If you’re already thinking ahead on how to accessorize your home for the spooky holiday, Amazon is the spot to hit up. (Shocker, shocker. And because of that, I decided to help you out with some of the best Amazon Halloween decorations out there.

If you’re the type of person who loves to go in on holiday decór—I’m talkin ‘a giant blow-up ghost for your lawn — then I’ve got some picks for you. Or maybe you want a more ~ ​​subtle vibe ~. Well, I’ve got some things for you, too! Keep on scrolling to see some affordable, Halloween decorations that you might never want to take down. Get ready to transform your pad into an eerie oasis (without breaking the bank!).

1

this neon light

Bat LED Neon Night Light IMTTST & R amazon.com

$ 13.99

Neon lights are a vibe, y’all. And it’s the perfect lil accessory for Instagram pics! Grab this bat design for your party or to just add a cool, themed pop to your space.

two

this ring holder

Skeleton Hand Ring Holder

If you’re the type of person who goes hard on holidays, then this spooky ring holder needs to be on your vanity. Not only is it on-brand with Halloween, but it’s actually very vintage chic.

3

these chic pillow covers

Set of 2 Plaid Throw Pillow Covers 4TH Emotion amazon.com

$ 9.99

Pillow covers are the easiest way to change the mood of a room. Get these sleek, black and white plaid ones that’ll instantly bring a cool, eerie look to your couch or bed.

4

this spiderweb cover

Black Lace Spiderweb Cover

Throw this spiderweb cover onto your fireplace mantle or the side of a table to create an haunting aesthetic. Low lift, yet high reward!

5

these decorative tombstones

Foam RIP Graveyard Tombstones PRETYZOOM amazon.com

$ 16.99

TBH, if these aren’t chillin ‘somewhere on your front lawn or smol patch of grass … then ya didn’t do Halloween right. I don’t make the rules !!

6

this dessert stand

3 Tier Ceramic Cake Stand CofeLife amazon.com

$ 24.99

Be subtle with your ghostly décor by snagging this gothic dessert stand. Pull it out for the holiday or keep it out year-round — it’ll look chic either way.

7

this gigantic faux cobweb

1000 Sqft Halloween Spider Web

Yes, your home needs to be covered in an extremely large fake spiderweb.

8

this cozy blanket

Cozi Throw – Goldenrod / Natural Johanna Howard amazon.com

$ 160.00

Over-the-top decorations might not be your thing and that’s okay! Opt for this warm-toned, mustard-colored blanket to get in the spirit.

9

this cute doormat

Halloween Characters Doormat Avera Products amazon.com

$ 25.99

I mean, how could you not get this for the entrance of your pad? Let me tell ya, it’ll be a hit with the trick or treaters this year!

10

these black roses

Artificial Silk Rose Flower Bouquet

IMO, black roses are absolutely stunning. And they fit in perfectly with the Halloween theme.

eleven

this spooky skull

Life Size Skeleton winchance amazon.com

$ 19.97

Nothing says Halloween like a life-size, fake skull, amirite?

12

this light-up pumpkin

Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light Romingo amazon.com

$ 25.00

Personally, I’d buy a bunch of these to line up against my windowsill! Ugh, how cute would that be?

13

this fall candle

Pumpkin Vanilla & Nutmeg Soy Candle NaturalAnnie Essentials amazon.com

$ 15.00

Ya know Halloween is approaching when you have an autumn-scented candle burning.

14

this spooky icetray

Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker

Go all out by turning your ice into tiny skulls and crossbones. It’s the little things, y’all!

fifteen

these fake candles

Flameless Candles

Mysterious = a bunch of tall candles scattered in a room. If you guys have ever been inside the Haunted House ride in Disneyland, you know what I mean. These ones are super nice though because they’re flameless and come with a remote.

16

this blow-up ghost

2 FEET Ghost Yard Decorations

You will 100 percent win that Halloween decorations competition with this guy standing in front of your house.

17

this light box

Two-Sided Pumpkin Shadow Box Jiangbei amazon.com

$ 12.99

Plop this bb onto your coffee table or a bookshelf and boom. Your home has instantly been Halloween-ified.

18

these sweet planters

Ghost Succulent Decor Gift Boutique amazon.com

$ 15.99

House your mini succulents in these sweet, ghost planters.

19

these purple mini lights

Decorative Mini Lights

Purple lights are most definitely the mood for Halloween this year.

twenty

these fun lanterns

Paper Lanterns with LED Light

Halloween paper laterns are a thing and they’re actually pretty cute! Hang these up in your house, balcony, or somewhere in your front yard.

