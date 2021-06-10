20 Amazon Halloween Decorations – Best Halloween 2021 Decor

Amazon
There are a few holidays that I expect people to go all out for when it comes to décor—and Halloween is definitely one of them. I mean, how could you not take up the opportunity to deck out your house in dark colors, skulls, cobwebs, bats, and black roses for a whole month? If you’re already thinking ahead on how to accessorize your home for the spooky holiday, Amazon is the spot to hit up. (Shocker, shocker. And because of that, I decided to help you out with some of the best Amazon Halloween decorations out there.
If you’re the type of person who loves to go in on holiday decór—I’m talkin ‘a giant blow-up ghost for your lawn — then I’ve got some picks for you. Or maybe you want a more ~ subtle vibe ~. Well, I’ve got some things for you, too! Keep on scrolling to see some affordable, Halloween decorations that you might never want to take down. Get ready to transform your pad into an eerie oasis (without breaking the bank!).
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
1
this neon light
Bat LED Neon Night Light IMTTST & R amazon.com
$ 13.99
Neon lights are a vibe, y’all. And it’s the perfect lil accessory for Instagram pics! Grab this bat design for your party or to just add a cool, themed pop to your space.
two
this ring holder
Skeleton Hand Ring Holder
If you’re the type of person who goes hard on holidays, then this spooky ring holder needs to be on your vanity. Not only is it on-brand with Halloween, but it’s actually very vintage chic.
3
these chic pillow covers
Set of 2 Plaid Throw Pillow Covers 4TH Emotion amazon.com
$ 9.99
Pillow covers are the easiest way to change the mood of a room. Get these sleek, black and white plaid ones that’ll instantly bring a cool, eerie look to your couch or bed.
4
this spiderweb cover
Black Lace Spiderweb Cover
Throw this spiderweb cover onto your fireplace mantle or the side of a table to create an haunting aesthetic. Low lift, yet high reward!
5
these decorative tombstones
Foam RIP Graveyard Tombstones PRETYZOOM amazon.com
$ 16.99
TBH, if these aren’t chillin ‘somewhere on your front lawn or smol patch of grass … then ya didn’t do Halloween right. I don’t make the rules !!
6
this dessert stand
3 Tier Ceramic Cake Stand CofeLife amazon.com
$ 24.99
Be subtle with your ghostly décor by snagging this gothic dessert stand. Pull it out for the holiday or keep it out year-round — it’ll look chic either way.
7
this gigantic faux cobweb
1000 Sqft Halloween Spider Web
Yes, your home needs to be covered in an extremely large fake spiderweb.
8
this cozy blanket
Cozi Throw – Goldenrod / Natural Johanna Howard amazon.com
$ 160.00
Over-the-top decorations might not be your thing and that’s okay! Opt for this warm-toned, mustard-colored blanket to get in the spirit.
9
this cute doormat
Halloween Characters Doormat Avera Products amazon.com
$ 25.99
I mean, how could you not get this for the entrance of your pad? Let me tell ya, it’ll be a hit with the trick or treaters this year!
10
these black roses
Artificial Silk Rose Flower Bouquet
IMO, black roses are absolutely stunning. And they fit in perfectly with the Halloween theme.
eleven
this spooky skull
Life Size Skeleton winchance amazon.com
$ 19.97
Nothing says Halloween like a life-size, fake skull, amirite?
12
this light-up pumpkin
Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light Romingo amazon.com
$ 25.00
Personally, I’d buy a bunch of these to line up against my windowsill! Ugh, how cute would that be?
13
this fall candle
Pumpkin Vanilla & Nutmeg Soy Candle NaturalAnnie Essentials amazon.com
$ 15.00
Ya know Halloween is approaching when you have an autumn-scented candle burning.
14
this spooky icetray
Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker
Go all out by turning your ice into tiny skulls and crossbones. It’s the little things, y’all!
fifteen
these fake candles
Flameless Candles
Mysterious = a bunch of tall candles scattered in a room. If you guys have ever been inside the Haunted House ride in Disneyland, you know what I mean. These ones are super nice though because they’re flameless and come with a remote.
16
this blow-up ghost
2 FEET Ghost Yard Decorations
You will 100 percent win that Halloween decorations competition with this guy standing in front of your house.
17
this light box
Two-Sided Pumpkin Shadow Box Jiangbei amazon.com
$ 12.99
Plop this bb onto your coffee table or a bookshelf and boom. Your home has instantly been Halloween-ified.
18
these sweet planters
Ghost Succulent Decor Gift Boutique amazon.com
$ 15.99
House your mini succulents in these sweet, ghost planters.
19
these purple mini lights
Decorative Mini Lights
Purple lights are most definitely the mood for Halloween this year.
twenty
these fun lanterns
Paper Lanterns with LED Light
Halloween paper laterns are a thing and they’re actually pretty cute! Hang these up in your house, balcony, or somewhere in your front yard.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below