A couple of weeks ago we told you how training in digital skills with free courses in programming, electronics or the Internet of Things, and today we want to help you continue taking advantage of this quarantine to improve your profiles and enhance your careers without leaving home and without spending a single euro.

And also, if we tell you that the courses are endorsed by Google itself So much the better, so after you’ve already eaten the entire Netflix catalog, most likely you are not going to find a better way to take advantage of the time we have left at home before the gradual return to normality.

What is this demonic invention of free Google courses? Well, in case you did not know, the giant of Mountain View has long had a training platform called Google Activate totally online, where you can find up to 33 free courses taught by Google itself, and where 9 of them even have a official certification highly valued lately.

Data and technology. Professional development. Digital marketing. Three categories with 33 FREE courses and up to 9 official certifications await you at Google Activate at zero cost and without leaving home

What are the free Google courses talking about? I’m interested in?

If you are interested or not it is something that you should value yourself, but the truth is that the training offer of the Google Activate program has grown with very interesting options in different fields, all of them focused on learn the most demanded skills today in large companies.

In fact, the courses are included in three categories the sea of ​​attractive To grow professionally:

Data and technology

Professional development

Digital marketing

Furthermore, they have all been developed by Google and specifically oriented to online training, in collaboration with renowned entities such as the School of Industrial Organization, the Complutense University of Madrid, FutureLearn, OpenClassrooms, the Fundación Santa María la Real or the University of Alicante, among others.

1⃣ Fundamentals of Digital Marketing

2⃣ Cloud computing

3⃣ E-commerce

4⃣ Personal productivity

.

.

.

. 3⃣3⃣ free courses to continue training at home with @GoogleActivate (and many of them with a certificate 🏅 to improve your CV) 👉 https://t.co/cRSMYvIslB pic.twitter.com/vwXfoXETeh – Google Spain (@GoogleES) April 13, 2020

Right here, from this link, you can find the extensive catalog of free training content from Google, with the possibility of filtering them by categories, suppliers, duration, difficulty or by possibility of official certification in each case.

All courses are divided into modules and can be done from home, at our own pace and without major worries, and to access the training content we will only need a PC Because the classes are taught as videos or using other simple tools.

The complete training offer is as follows, with all these free Google courses that you can start right now if some especially interested you. We also leave you the direct links!

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT:

DIGITAL MARKETING:

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing. (26 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Electronic commerce. (8 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Digital skills for professionals. (7 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Digital transformation for employment. (4 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Promote an online company. (7 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Get customers to find you. (4 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Promote a company with online advertising. (5 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Export a company to other countries. (1 module – 1 hour). Access the course.

Connect with customers through mobiles. (2 modules – 1 hour). Access the course.

Promote a company with content. (4 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Find out what customers need and how they behave on the Internet. (3 modules – 1 hour). Access the course.

How to improve and protect your online campaign. (12 modules – 7 hours). Access the course.

Google Ads Search Network. (9 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Google Ads Display Network. (6 modules – 2 hours). Access the course.

Google Ads measurement. (8 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Shopping Ads. (7 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

Google Ads video. (5 modules – 3 hours). Access the course.

DATA AND TECHNOLOGY:

Cloud Computing. (7 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Mobile Apps Development Course. (8 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Introductory Course to Web Development: HTML and CSS (1/2). (5 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Introductory Course to Web Development: HTML and CSS (2/2). (4 modules – 40 hours). Access the course.

Get familiar with the basic principles of programming. (1 module – 1 hour). Access the course.

Learn the basics of machine learning. (1 module – 1 hour). Access the course.

Improve your company’s online security. (1 module – 1 hour). Access the course.

A varied and quality training selection, all aimed at learning the necessary skills and digital skills so that you can develop as professionals in different fields … And with the possibility of certifying some courses!

Get your official certification with free Google courses

Not all available courses offer the possibility of obtain an official certification, something highly valued by companies lately, but the most complete ones do offer it so that we can include in our resumes the training carried out with your certificate issued by Google itself.

Of the 33 courses offered, 9 of them – all for 40 hours or more – have the possibility of taking a certification exam, in some cases free or in others paid, to obtain our professionally valid diploma and official certification.

Because training from home does not have to be so complicated, nor increase our knowledge in increasingly necessary subjects and skills for the new job market that technologies and the future have brought us. Will you sign up for one?

At Andro4all | 6 free online courses for you to learn programming, app development, electronics or iOT

Follow Andro4all