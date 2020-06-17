Alessandra was as a guest of the Golden Scorpion ‘At the wheel’ where she pointed out that after 14 years together, Eugenio Derbez already “was late” with her

Alessandra Rosaldo fell into the clutches of the Egolden scorpion, where, in the section ‘At the wheel’ from his YouTube channel, he managed to the singer made some strong revelations about his marriage 8 years with Eugenio Derbez, 14 in total since they began their courtship.

As is the custom of the popular character created and played by youtuver Alex Montiel, the interview was full of humor and slightly risque jokes, until the strongest and most direct question came from the scorpion: “When are you going to get divorced? Because you do know that Eugenio dispatches them quickly, ”he said, referring to previous love relationships, including with the moms of the famous comedian’s three oldest children.

“He was late with me, we have already been 14 years. Do not think it has not crossed our minds, « the actress also replied with a laugh.

“For various reasons (we are still together), because we are still in love, despite ourselves, despite his character. Two, yes (we fight) but never ugly things, no. We are actors, this wave of drama is always present. (We argue) Totally out of sheer stupidity, who is right, who knows … wanting to be right. Pure nonsense, the truth. So that’s why we’ve lasted so long. Fortunately we have not had strong fights for big pin things… ”, said Aitana’s mother.

As for how it takes that the new generations recognize her more as « the wife of » Eugenio Derbez, than for her mainly musical career, Rosaldo was sincere and admitted that at first, she did feel uncomfortable with it.

« I went from being Alessandra Rosaldo to Derbez’s wife, I thought ‘what have I done with my life, at what point do you go from being Alessanra Rosaldo to Derbez’s wife?’. But I do not change my life for anything in the world and I do not change being Eugenio’s wife for anything in the world and being Aitana’s mother for anything in the world. I am everything, I am everything, I am a wife, mother, singer, actress, the one from before, the one from tomorrow, everything, ”said Alessandra Rosaldo.