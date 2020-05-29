From 2000 to 2005, the vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos maintained an engagement with Ernesto D’Alessio, who began after their work together on the soap opera DKDA

Maybe many don’t remember it, but 20 springs ago, Alessandra Rosaldo and Ernesto D’Alessio they started a engagement that lasted five springs, and was a favorite of the acquaintance. Without retention, the singer revealed how her stormy relationship with his then mother in law, Lupita D’alessio.

This after the transmission of the Sleeping Lioness bioseries, Today I’m going to change, on open television, which reflects the drama that both interpreters lived at that time, which shows that between Lupita and her son’s couple they lived in constant enmity.

In 2012, the now-wife of Eugenio Derbez spoke of that romance, which was born after some springs of friendship with the now deputy of the Congress of the Union for the state of Nuevo Bizarro.

Photo: Archive

“Our courtship was totally unexpected, surprising and very beautiful. Neither of us imagined that we could fall in love, because we have known each other for many years and we have always gotten along well, ”he said then.

Although someone who at first was not aided by this inclination, was precisely the sister of the same actor, Lupita D’alessio, although Rosaldo affirms that they could understand each other and end a good friendship.

“At first there was like that she did not agree with the relationship, but that later, then she cleaned up, stepped aside and I always had a very beautiful relationship with Lupita.”

Obtaining that mousetrap was complicated, due to the fact that the three singers have proven to be explosive: “Yes, there was torment at times, because I also brought it with me. It was all a drama, it was amo I love you, but I hate you ’, like a little while in my life I was a great‘ drama. We were both strong-willed, temperamental. ”