Aislinn Derbez shared a powerful message for those who go through it, a harsh transformation in their lives

Almost four years after Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez They married, the marriage of the famous couple came to an end, according to how they reported it in early March. However, this June 17, it came to light in different media, the document showing that the actor has already officially filed for divorce.

In this regard, Aislinn reacted with a powerful message, after the note was broadcast non-stop, through a story on Instagram that sent one of the most recent videos on her YouTube channel.

In this, the first-born of Eugenio Derbez sends a regenerating message to those who begin a new stage of life, as she is at the moment: « Without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution », the recording begins.

In the clip, from his podcast The Magic of Chaos, he interviews the couple’s relationship psychotherapist, sesxologist and specialist in sexual diversity, Nilda Chiaraviglio, whom Aislinn describes as the person who has completely changed her life.

In this talk, explain how feelings of uncertainty and discomfort can be transformed into magic that will take an amazing turn in your life.

« We are defensive in everything and then we never really end up listening to the other and the other never communicates and we are disconnecting, disconnecting, disconnecting and we live in a house where we are just two ghosts where they never communicate and there is no connection », the actress from The Flower House said.

This conversation coincides with the current moment that Aislinn Derbez is living, and hopes that it can serve many people who are also going through some strong change in life.

It should be remembered that in the divorce lawsuit filed by Mauricio Ochmann, in addition to citing « irreconcilable differences », it is specified that they married on May 16, 2016 and separated from December 10, 2019.

In the same document, it is read that Mauricio asks for the joint custody of the daughter of both, Kailani, as well as the support of the little girl, that is, that both contribute equally to the expenses of the little girl. In addition, that the assets acquired during their marriage are distributed equally.