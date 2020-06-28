Aislinn Derbez recognized some of the mistakes she made that led to her divorce from Mauricio Ochmann

After some rumors, a few weeks ago Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann confirmed their separation.

Currently, the couple has a very good relationship, mainly so that their daughter Kailani live with both and see in them friendship and companionship.

And although Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann decided to separate before things were “irreparable”, Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter admitted that she made several mistakes in their relationship.

“I realized that I was very controlling, that I wanted to control that everything went well at excessive levels. Then everything started to turn out to be the opposite. Everything that I didn’t want to happen to me started happening to me, ”he said during the interview.

“You never know what self-love means much of your life, because nobody teaches us. That’s when I realized that I had to start treating myself, with that love that I had for my own daughter, for my family, for my husband at that time. I said ‘why if I can love these people I can’t do it with me?’ ”Aislinn Derbez added.

Last weekend, the actress demonstrated her good relationship with Mauricio Ochmann, dedicating some tender words to him on the occasion of Father’s Day.

“I feel very fortunate that my daughter has the opportunity to have such a dad. It makes me feel very calm and at peace knowing that her dad will always take care of her and love her as much as I do, ”she wrote on Instagram.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas