For Adrián Di Monte, the tremor this morning was not a simple scare, and through various videos he showed the effects it had on his home

After the 7.5 earthquake on the Richter scale that occurred in Mexico, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheibaum, reported two injuries, the falls of some fences and the revision of several buildings.

The one who showed the ravages of the telluric movement in his department was Adrian Di Monte, who through some videos shared on his social networks let see what happened.

The fall of his screen and cracks in his building are some of the consequences that the actor showed inside the property where he lives in the Mexican capital.

“We were on the 15th floor and the building danced horrible. May God bless you, I hope everyone is well. Here in Reformation he felt HORRIBLE. Thank God we are fine. Only the TV broke that in the end it is only material and is replaced, « wrote Adrián Di Monte next to the recordings.

The inhabitants of the Mexican capital are still recovering from the earthquake of September 2017, among those who were affected on that occasion are Martha Figueroa, Otto Sirgo, Aylín Mujica, among others.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas