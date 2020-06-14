Adamari López has been the victim of fierce criticism and ridicule for her figure

During an intense physical training session, Adamari López demonstrated her most human side by burst into tears for the great emotional effort that he has been making since the sanitary confinement began.

At the words of encouragement from his personal coach, Yasmany, the Puerto Rican driver let the great torrent of feelings flow from her; And it is that her desire to be an example for the public and her daughter Alaïa, have made her lead a healthy life, which is not easy.

Her husband Toni, seeing her vulnerable and crying, immediately went to hug her and kiss her, but mainly told her how much she has strived to achieve her goals.

In social networks, Adamari López He has been the victim of fierce criticism and ridicule for his figure, and although he tries to deal with them in the best way, they do not stop taking its toll. The also actress, has become a benchmark for self-improvement on many levels and continues to verify it day by day.

