The closure of businesses, temporary or not, has triggered unemployment

The march of the US economy during the coronavirus pandemic has finished with 20.5 million jobs in just one month April.

A bad reading was expected, one reserved to be remembered in years, and it has been. Never before has there been a loss of employment of this magnitude in history. The destruction of jobs has been not only massive but also rapid.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released the worst monthly evolution of unemployment that remains, going from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April

In the case of Latinos unemployment rate goes from 6% to 18.9% and in the case of black workers, the unemployment rate reaches 16.7%.

With respect to the general unemployment rate, 14.7% is the largest increase registered since it was started to be tabulated as now in 1948.

Job losses have been greater than those of the entire Great Recession, a crisis in which an unemployment rate of 10% was reached in late 2009.

Historical comparisons can only be made with the Great Depression, the darkest period in the country’s history. In 1933 the rate was 25% but it was not reached in just two months from historically low records, such as those of months prior to the arrival of the coronavirus.

All productive sectors have been affected by the pandemic in terms of employment.

The BLS revises the figures presented today twice more and will do so in June and July. At the moment it is known that this number, as tragic as expected, does not include the thousands of Latinos who work without being counted in the informal economy.

It also does not count people who have lost a job but are not actively looking for a new one. The active population, which is the base on which unemployment is calculated, is considered to be those who have employment and those who are actively seeking it. Many people have stopped doing it because there is no movement in the sectors for which they are prepared to work.

The unemployment report also does not record the other aspect of the labor market affected by the virus, the downward wage adjustments and the fewer hours of work that millions of companies have had to do to maintain jobs

The hopeful note from the report released early Friday by the BLS comes in just a two-line paragraph after the description of the burned land in terms of jobs this virus has left. Many of the losses, 18.1 million, have been registered as temporary and a large part of the workers are expected to return to their jobs.

The when is unknown because it depends on factors associated with the evolution of virus containment.

