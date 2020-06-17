Life at home can present small problems that were not so common before. Here we give you easy solutions for them.

Time at home has presented a challenge. We are far from our loved ones or we miss our favorite places. However, by now we are already strengthening a series of habits that have improved our way of life. It only remains to fine-tune small details that from time to time can be very annoying, like …

1. Wash dishes

Whether you could go out to eat more often or your family didn’t always do it at home, the amount of frets has become ridiculous.

The solution: washing dishes is the second part of cooking. At home they can make teams to distribute these tasks: one day someone cooks and the other one washes, the next day they change places. This will make either of these things less tedious.

2. Pay for services

With all the family members at home, the cost of gas, electricity and water has skyrocketed.

The solution: it’s time to make small adjustments. We recommend that you collect water from the shower to use for other things (such as flushing the toilet or watering plants. You should also disconnect all electronic devices that you are not using and establish schedules for those that use more energy, such as the washing machine. This you should do it even after quarantine!

3. Withdraw money

If you’ve been at home for a long time, you’ve probably run out of cash on more than one occasion, and withdrawing money has become more complicated than normal.

If you've been at home for a long time, you've probably run out of cash on more than one occasion, and withdrawing money has become more complicated than normal.

The solution: do all your transactions digitally.

