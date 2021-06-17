2-year US Treasury bond yield hits 1-year high, long debt returns fall

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jun 17 (.) – The return of the US 2-year Treasury note climbed to a year-high on Thursday, while longer-term debt yields fell from their rise on Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve said that most of its members expect two interest rate hikes in 2023.

* Returns jumped after the Fed’s statement, in an advance led by 2- and 5-year papers, which are the most sensitive to changes in interest rates.

* But earlier-than-expected rises in credit costs can also cushion inflationary pressures, which some market participants fear will spiral out of control as the economy reopens.

* Long-term yields were down on Thursday after data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week for the first time in more than a month.

* The return of the 10-year bond stood at 1.553% after rising to 1.594% on Wednesday.

* The 5-year paper yielded 0.894% after reaching 0.913% the day before, a maximum of two months. The return of the 2-year security hit a one-year high of 0.217% in the session and then traded at 0.201%.

* The yield curve between 5- and 30-year debt flattened to 126 basis points, the lowest since December.

* The Treasury will sell $ 16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)