2-year-old boy and little sister spent 3 days next to the bodies of their parents killed by drug traffickers at home in Virginia

A two-year-old baby and his younger sister spent three days next to the bodies of their parents in the family home in Virginia after the couple as well as the woman’s teenage son were killed in an incident reported on May 29, 2019.

The horrific details of the crime emerged this week as a result of a preliminary hearing of the case against three of the five men involved in the massacre.

On the aforementioned date, Rachel Ozuna, her 14-year-old son, identified as Kyrrus; and the woman’s boyfriend, Michael Coleman, were found dead in their shared home on Arlene Acres Drive with their throats slit.

Along with the lifeless bodies were the two-year-old and his little sister.

A body camera video presented in court on Wednesday captured the mother face down on the bloody floor and the child standing next to her while the minor was nearby, but tied to a child seat.

The detective in charge of the investigation said he believed the murders occurred three days before the bodies were found.

The NBC 4 report indicates that, in the officer’s camera recording, it is seen when he tries to talk to the children in a relaxed way and takes them out of the place, passing between the bodies of the mortal victims.

In addition to that dramatic video, prosecutors presented a recording of a 911 call from the teenager’s father. The young man was reportedly tied up in the bathroom while bleeding.

Benjamín Jiménez is heard crying during the 12-minute call.

“They killed someone,” the Hispanic is heard saying.

“Where is your son?” Asks the dispatcher of the emergency telephone system.

“He is in the bathroom tied up and in a pool of blood,” describes the parent.

The triple murder would be linked to drug trafficking.

According to the evidence handled by the authorities, Coleman was a large-scale drug dealer who had up to $ 100,000 kept in his home. Officers found equipment to pack kilo-size packages of cocaine.

Authorities indicated that information on cell phones and videos facilitated the accusations of first degree murder against the five suspects.

The defense of the alleged criminals argues that there is no physical evidence linking their clients to the murders, and that the case presented is a merely circumstantial one.