2-week-old baby dies after being hit by a car

There is no greater joy than the arrival of a baby. Parents prepare for months to receive their child, whom they will fill with a lot of love and care to always protect him and thus prevent something from happening to him.

However, there are things that are unpredictable, such as what happened a couple of days ago on Brownhills High Street in the United Kingdom, where a baby as young as 2 weeks old was killed in an accident.

According to local media, A couple was walking their newborn in a stroller when suddenly, the driver of a BMW car lost control of his vehicle and ended up getting on the sidewalk, taking everything that was in front of him.

In the path, the car ran over the stroller where the baby was, which ended up between the BMW and a wall, causing the baby to be seriously injured. One of his parents only suffered a minor shoulder injury.

The little boy was immediately transferred to a hospital but unfortunately died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver fled the scene but hours later, the police were able to find him and he was arrested.

