Two earthquakes of 5.0 and 5.5 degrees shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing injuries, widespread damage and panic scenes

EFE –

Two forts tremors, with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.5 degrees on the Richter scale, they caused this Sunday panic in Zagreb, serious material damage and several wounded, all this, in the middle of the confinement citizen imposed by the authorities of Croatia against the expansion of the coronavirus.

The first earthquake, the strongest, lifted the inhabitants of the Croatian capital out of their beds at around 06:30 local time (05:30 GMT), followed by the second earthquake half an hour later.

In the following hours, several aftershocks were felt, although all were much milder.

PANIC ON THE STREETS

Thousands of citizens came out of the panic to the streets, also many patients from the main hospitals that are treating people with infections of COVID-19.

A maternity clinic decided to carry out deliveries scheduled for today in open-air ambulances, while dozens of mothers with newborn babies took to the streets amid unusual low temperatures of just 4 degrees.

An as yet undetermined number of people were slightly injured when part of buildings and roofs collapsed, although a 15-year-old girl is in critical condition, authorities said.

Zagreb Cathedral, the tallest building in the city, suffered damage to its tower, the tip of which broke and impacted just in front of the home of Zagreb Cardinal and Archbishop Josip Bozanic.

Sources in the Zagreb bishopric told the press that what happened today is a “sign from God.”

In another nearby church, the interior ceiling collapsed, leaving the basilica full of rubble.

THE EPICENTER ONLY 10 KILOMETERS DEPTH

According to Croatian authorities, the epicenter of the tremor was 7 kilometers north of Zagreb, at a depth of only 10 kilometers, which would explain the heavy damage to numerous buildings in the city center.

The earthquake was strongly felt in neighboring Slovenia and southern Austria as well

The Croatian army was dispatched immediately after the earthquake to the most affected areas to remove the rubble, while statics specialists and architects reviewed the most affected buildings, including the Parliament of Croatia, which suffered serious damage, for which it has been prohibited to enter its interior.

Croatian Prime Minister and current incumbent President of the European Union (EU) Andrej Plenkovic said today’s earthquake “was the most serious in Croatia of the last 140 years. “

Due to the damage suffered, numerous power and water cuts occurred, as well as some fires, which could be controlled in a short time.

In the center of Zagreb numerous vehicles were destroyed by parts of buildings that fell to the streets.

CONTRADICTORY WARNINGS

Radio Croatia He recommended that citizens not move around the city center due to the danger of balconies and pieces of buildings that may be falling onto the streets.

The Ministry of the Interior, for its part, recommended that citizens leave their homes as a precaution against the danger of new and stronger aftershocks, however, always maintaining a social distance of at least one meter to avoid contagions with the COVID-19.

“Keep your distance. Don’t get together. We are facing two serious crises, the earthquake and the epidemic,” said Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.

The Minister of Public Health of CroatiaVili Beros, for his part, urged citizens to be cautious and comply above all with the rules of social distancing to avoid a boom in infections with the coronavirus.

“The danger of coronavirus is greater than that of a new earthquake, “warned the minister.

Croatia has registered to date 235 cases of coronavirus confirmed -29 more than yesterday- with a deceased person so far.

NUCLEAR CENTRAL NEARBY WITHOUT DAMAGE

About 50 kilometers northwest of Zagreb is the Krsko nuclear power plant, which has been operating since 1981 on the territory of neighboring Slovenia, operated in conjunction with Croatia.

According to the Slovenian news agency STA, the plant has not been damaged, it is operating normally, but technicians will carry out additional inspections of the facilities.

In Austria, the governor of the Carinthian border region, Peter Kaiser, demanded after the earthquake that the Krsko plant should be closed.

“This time everything has probably gone well, but what will happen next time,” the governor asked himself in a statement demanding an energy change to renewable sources.