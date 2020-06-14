© Provided by the Associated Press

A group of people protest on Atlanta’s I75 interstate highway on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in response to the death of Rayshard Brooks, an African-American who was shot to death by Atlanta police. (Ben Gray / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SAVANNAH, Georgia, USA (AP) – Anti-racism protesters sought to attract spotlights on Saturday to the deaths of two African-Americans – one of whom was found hanging from a tree in California and the other who was shot to death by police outside an Atlanta restaurant. Hours later, the Atlanta police chief submitted her resignation.

Protests around the world were unleashed about three weeks after George Floyd, another African-American, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who crushed his neck with one knee.

Atlanta police officers dealt with a complaint Friday night about a man sleeping in a car blocking the service lane for take-away from a Wendy’s chain restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating reports that Rayshard Brooks, 27, failed the breathalyzer test and was shot in a confrontation over a police shock weapon.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Saturday that she had accepted Shields’ resignation at a press conference that was taking place as some 150 protesters marched in front of the restaurant where the incident occurred. The mayor also demanded the immediate dismissal of the unidentified agent who shot Brooks.

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who is nationally known for running for state government in 2018, tweeted that « sleeping in a takeaway service area shouldn’t lead to death. »

In Palmdale, California, hundreds of people marched to demand an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old African-American man who was found hanging from a tree early Wednesday morning near city hall. The protesters left the place where the body was found until the police chief’s office, many of them carrying signs with the phrase « Justice for Robert Fuller ».

Authorities said her death appears to be suicide, but an autopsy has been scheduled. They added that it does not have external security cameras that could have recorded what happened.

Fuller’s death has highlighted the death of another black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a city in the middle of the desert located 72 kilometers (45 miles) east of Palmdale. Jodi Miller, a spokeswoman for the police chief, told the Victor Valley News outlet that authorities do not believe the death in Harsch involves a criminal act, but the man’s family said they were concerned that a suicide would be ordered so as not to call the Attention.

For their part, protesters in New Orleans dismantled a bust of a slave owner who inherited part of his fortune to the New Orleans schools before throwing it into the Mississippi River.