2% of those infected by covid carry 90% of the circulating virus

The study, from the University of Colorado, also shows that the severity of the disease does not depend on the viral load: they are similar in asymptomatic and hospitalized patients

These findings imply that a supercontagator may be asymptomatic: it would be a “walking viral bomb”

They have seen that half of the positive cases are not contagious, but isolation is necessary by supercontagators

the distribution of Viral loads observed in the asymptomatic university population it was indistinguishable of what was reported in hospitalized populations

regardless of the symptomatic state, approximately 50% of people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 appear to be in non-contagious phases of infection

2% of infected people carry 90% of the virions (infective viral particles) that circulate among the population: they are viral “supercarriers” and probably also supercontagators

But if we start with the first of the conclusions, perhaps even more surprising, and it is also very worrying.

Similar viral load in asymptomatic and hospitalized patients

The first data that the study throws up is that “Viral loads of hospitalized patients are similar to those of asymptomatic patients sampled on a university campus”. And that means that “we are surrounded by potential hospitalized.” Virologist, professor and coronavirus expert Javier Cantón warns on his Twitter profile.

Any of us, if infected, can end up in the ICU, because the severity of the disease does not depend on the viral load. What does it depend on then? There is still no clear answer to this question. “What does your body do ‘wrong’ to get there?” Asks Cantón. “We still know little,” he replies. And warns. “You may go to the ICU, so protect yourself until you get vaccinated.”

To compare the viral loads of people on campus, who had no symptoms when the sample was collected, with similar viral loads taken in the saliva of symptomatic people, the researchers analyzed “published data on covid in studies of hospitalized (and therefore symptomatic) individuals.”

They explain that “one group is hospitalized, while the other group represents a university population that is mostly young and healthy (but infected).” And although both groups are apparently at opposite ends, “Individuals have similar viral load distributions in saliva, regardless of symptomatic status.” And this is something that, they warn, has also been observed in viral load studies in nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs.

Half of the positives are not contagious

If we go to second data that the study throws, it’s also not very reassuring – half of people who test positive for the virus are not contagious, regardless of their symptoms. Why? Because “they have very low viral loads, in a range in which live viruses have rarely been isolated,” they explain in the study. For Javier Cantón, this data may even be a source of controversy. “Controversial because we are confining all the positives ”, although only half are contagious.

But he himself explains, nevertheless, that this It is done because there is no other way to prevent those who do spread the virus from spreading. “It is not feasible to study in each case if they have infectious virus”, that is, to look for the contagious among the positive ones and to isolate only them. And since it is not viable, it is better that all positives quarantine. Just in case. And more, taking into account the third conclusion that the study throws, that is, that some of them may be a supercontagator.

Supercontagators: 2% carry 90% of the circulating virus

The results of the analyzes carried out on the Colorado campus also show that “90% of the circulating virus comes out of only 2% of the positives, which would be “supercarriers” of the virus and would act as “supercontagators”. Cantón qualifies this data as “brutal”.

This distribution of the virus was also seen by “Both in the university population (that is, asymptomatic) and in the hospitalized population (that is, symptomatic)”. So they conclude: “There is a highly asymmetric distribution of viruses within both populations, with only a small number of people carrying the vast majority of the virus.

Why is this happening? We do not know. They themselves explain in the study that “it is unknown if they are special individuals capable of harboring extraordinarily high viral loads, or if many infected people go through a very short period of time of extremely high viral load.” But “Regardless of the mechanism, the truth is that, at any given time, a small number of people harbor the vast majority of virions”. And this they qualify as an “important finding”.

Because they explain that, “although it is still not entirely clear how the probability of transmission is related to viral load, a A powerful thesis is that these individuals, who are viral supercarriers, can also be super-spreaders ”. It is something that has been proven, they remember, in countries like China or Spain. It’s known that “Higher viral loads increase the probability of transmission to others.” In the case of Spain, they cite this study of 282 supercontagion events in Catalonia, published in The Lancet three months ago.

Super-contagious and asymptomatic: “a walking viral bomb”

The researchers explain that this finding, moreover, is “consistent with recent analysis of contact tracing which suggest that 80 to 90% of infections are caused by 10 to 20% of infected people ”. And also “with the surprisingly low transmission rates that are reported between roommates, classmates or household members, which could be explained if only a small fraction of infected individuals have viral loads high enough to facilitate active transmission ”.

If we also link this third piece of information with the first (that the symptoms – being asymptomatic or ending up in the ICU – do not depend on the viral load), that means any of those 2% of supercontagators can be asymptomatic, that is, “a walking viral bomb” without even knowing it, as Canton warns.

Hence the need to maintain at least two basic protection measures: mask and distance. Because “without a mask, without distance, in crowds, etc … this person can infect left and right,” warns the virologist.

What’s more, the study it has also shown that the viral load is not the same throughout the process. It varies, within the same person. It may be that at the time of PCR, the load is relatively normal, and within two days that person has become a super contagator. Hence the need to isolate all positive cases and force them to quarantine, to prevent possible supercontagators from escaping.

None of the positives had symptoms when tested

In the study PCR tests with saliva samples were performed on 72,500 people, including students, teachers and campus staff from the University of Colorado Boulder. It took place over a semester, between August 27 and December 11, 2020. Resident students were assessed weekly.

And it is important to know that all samples were obtained from people who did not report symptoms associated with the covid at that time. They were identified 1,405 positive cases, and any of them could be asymptomatic or presymptomatic at the time of saliva collection.

The researchers explain that “The highest viral load observed was more than 6 billion virions per ml, which was only observed in one individual. It is remarkable to consider that this person was on campus and reported no symptoms in the sample collection point ”. It would be a good example of the “walking viral bomb” that Cantón was referring to.

The importance of screening in healthy populations

With all these data on the table, the study authors point out the importance of some detection tools, in order to locate these supercontagators and avoid outbreaks on time. “It will be important community screening to identify viral supercarriers within the presymptomatic and asymptomatic stages of the disease, since these individuals will continue to sustain and drive the epidemic if they are not localized”, They warn.

Make these weekly screenings among the healthy population, university or not, is key, because, as Colorado researchers warn, “people without symptoms do not tend to seek tests, so screening should target healthy populations. “ They also believe that detection is fast, so that the isolation of the infected is also essential. “It’s imperative that we find supercarriers of viruses and inform them about their infection status in a way that is fast, easy and accessible ”.