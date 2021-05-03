2 Million People Sign Petition for Government to Grant $ 2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks



The latest stimulus check was approved under President Joe Biden in the amount of $ 1,400 for eligible citizens.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

More than 2 million people have signed a petition asking for monthly stimulus checks in the amount of $ 2,000 to support US citizens in coping with the pandemic.

The petition, which was first posted on Change.org last year, was started by Colorado restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

“I call on Congress to support families with an immediate payment of $ 2,000 for adults and a payment of $ 1,000 for children, and ongoing regular checks for the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid off workers, freelancers and workers facing reduced hours will have a hard time paying rent or putting food on the table, ”Bonin wrote in the petition, according to Business Insider.

In the petition, Bonin continues: “Congress must ensure that we do not financially bankrupt ourselves by doing our part to keep the country healthy,” he wrote.

There have been three rounds of stimulus checks in the last 15 months since the start of the pandemic.

Congress is often slow to issue stimulus checks due to partisan disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Each party has different views of the amount allocated per check and other relief measures.

The Trump administration issued two stimulus checks: the first in the amount of $ 1,200 and the second in the amount of $ 600. Nine months passed between the cast of both rounds.

Bonin criticized the amount of time it took Congress to reach an agreement between the former and the latter.

“Another check will not solve our problems, people are too late (in paying their debts). As we’ve said since the beginning of this pandemic, people need to know when the next check will arrive. Y the best our government can do now is send emergency money to the people on a monthly basis“.

Bonin’s petition has garnered so much support that Change.org recognized her in its list of the top 10 petitions that changed 2020.

Senate Democrats have been calling on both Congress and the Biden administration to approve recurring aid checks to help overcome the financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

