The ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) has reached a new milestone: the total number of active wallets has officially passed the incredible 2 million mark.

According to a tweet posted on Sunday April 25 by Richard Chen, creator of the board and partner at crypto-focused investment firm 1confirmation, DeFi reached the sum of 2 million active wallets.

The previous milestone, corresponding to one million active wallets, was achieved at the beginning of last December 2020.

Twitter

It should be noted that, the figure of 2 million active wallets does not correspond to the total number of real users in DeFi. This is because each user can create a practically unlimited number of wallets.

Similarly, the achievement of this important milestone signals the overall growth that the DeFi ecosystem has experienced in recent months, doubling the number of active wallets in less than five months.

DeFi

Uniswap at the forefront

By looking at Dune Analytics data, Uniswap is at the forefront of the DeFi ecosystem with a total of 1,434 million active wallets.

Uniswap is followed by Compound with more than 314 thousand, 1inch (184 thousand), Balancer (138.5 thousand), Kyber Network (120.4 thousand) and SushiSwap (119 thousand), while other DeFi protocols have less than 100,000 purses each.

Dune Analytics

DeFi’s TVL continues its rise

Another metric to take into consideration in DeFi is the total locked value (TVL). According to the decentralized metrics platform DeFi Pulse, DeFi’s TVL hit an all-time high of more than $ 62 billion on April 16

At press time, DeFi’s TVL stands at $ 55.9 billion.

DeFi Pulse

Active wallets on Ethereum also hit all-time highs

On Saturday April 24, BeInCrypto reported that active Ethereum (ETH) wallets had surpassed the previous highs of January 2018 and November 2020.

The new high of 771 thousand active wallets came during the same week that Ethereum hit a new all-time high.

The current all-time high has surpassed previous records from January 2018, which recorded 735,000 active addresses, in addition to November 2020, which posted a record 739,000.

DeFi post sets new record: 2 million active wallets were first seen on BeInCrypto.