A few meters from the Wailing Wall, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, a little boy was found underground complex about two millennia old.

Was the Israel Antiquities Authority (AAI) who detailed that the structure is a particular element that archaeologists found in just six weeks, while they continued with the excavations among the lower recesses of the area full of archeological ruins and marked by a rich ancient history.

Also, the AAI archaeologist, Michael Cherninexplained the underground system lies under a mosaic flooring built centuries later by the Byzantines, who raised “a monumental building” on top of it.

However, the researchers saw more relevant the complex that was buried inside. “When lifting the mosaic floor we find this great surprise”, indicates the director of the excavation, Barak Monnickendam-Givon.

It was used in the early Roman period by residents of the city, in the years prior to the destruction of the Second Jewish Temple and of all Jerusalem, in 70 A.D. and that marked a before and after for the city, according to the chronicles of the Roman historian Flavius ​​Josephus (1st century).

Also found clay pots for cooking, a “stone cup exclusive to the Jewish sites of the Second Temple“Or” a fragment of qalal, a large stone basin used to hold water, believed to be linked to Jewish practices of purity rituals“Highlighted the AAI.

It is worth mentioning that the current excavations are located below the entrance to the tunnels of the Wailing wall, in what is now the occupied territory of East Jerusalem, and according to Monnickendam-Givon they reveal the old “Jerusalem in all its glory: its people, religions and diversity of groups that inhabited, worked, built and glorified it for generations“

With information from López-Dóriga