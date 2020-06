2 players from Sacramento Kings, Jabari Parker and Alex Len, have confirmed just a few hours ago that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Both, of course, are clear that they want to play the NBA postseason with their team in Orlando.

Kings center Alex Len says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Statement from Len, who emerged as key rotation piece for Sacramento prior to NBA hiatus: pic.twitter.com/A5yBcL8Obc – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020