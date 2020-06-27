The country’s Independent Human Rights Commission condemned this act as a « war crime »

AP –

AFGHANISTAN.- A bomb that exploded on Saturday in the Afghan capital of Kabul He claimed the lives of two employees of the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission, the organization said in a statement.

The Commission added that the attack was directed at the victims’ car. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the country registers a recent increase in acts of violence and most have been attributed to a local cell of the Islamic State group.

Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the police chief of Kabul, confirmed the death of both people by the explosion of the bomb attached to the vehicle.

The commission identified the victims as Fatima Khalil, 24, donor liaison representative, and the driver Jawid Folad, 41. The attack occurred when both people were on their way to the office on Saturday.

The Commission condemned the attack and called it « intolerable ».

« In the context of the armed conflict, deliberately killing human rights defenders constitutes a war crime, » he said.

Saturday’s attack is not the first attack against commission personnel. Last September, Abdul Samad Ameri, acting head of the commission’s provincial office in West Ghor, was kidnapped on the road to Kabul to Ghor, in the Maidan Wardak province. He was found shot dead two days later.

In early June, the Islamic State claimed a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul who left two dead, including the keynote speaker. Eight more people were injured in that attack.

A week later, another keynote speaker and three believers died from a bomb blast inside another mosque in Kabul. In addition, eight believers were injured. The Taliban condemned the attacks on the mosques.

The United States blamed ISD for the horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that left 24 people dead, including two children and several women who had given birth.

The Islamic State group, which considers Shiites heretics, has declared war on the Shiite Muslim minority in AfghanistanAlthough it has also attacked Sunni Muslims and mosques.