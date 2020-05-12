NEW YORK – Two Latino congregations, a Roman Catholic church in Queens and a Lutheran church in Manhattan, have had to endure the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and come together amid the same pain.

Both churches have lost more than 100 members to COVID-19, and due to the closing rules they have been unable to cry together and honor loved ones in person.

Many of the members in their communities work in jobs that are considered essential during the pandemic, ranging from supermarkets to hospitals. Sometimes many of them have the pressure to continue in their work despite the risk of being exposed to the virus; and many of them are undocumented immigrants who lack access to health care.

The number of people who have lost their lives is almost 40, among the 400 who take part in the services in Spanish at the San Pedro church, a Lutheran congregation located in downtown Manhattan. The church serves Hispanic immigrants across the city, and the victims have been people from different parts of Latin America. The president of the congregation, Christopher Vergara, says that it has been a challenge to convey the news of the deaths to the countries of origin of each person.

The number has been even higher in

St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens. its

pastor, the Rev. Rick Beuther, says at least 63 parishioners have died

from the virus, and possibly dozens more.

“The last eight or ten

weeks have been a real tsunami, a disaster for us here, between

illness, death, unemployment and lack of services for

undocumented, “said Beuther.

On a typical Sunday, before

the pandemic, Beuther says about 5,500 people, mostly Latinos

undocumented, they attended the masses in San Bartolomé.

Now, with the in-person services canceled, he tries to keep in touch with them, calling dozens of parishioners daily and joining with chaplains who visit the hospitalized.

Many of the parishioners in both congregations live in crowded apartments with quite a few people; which increases the risk of exposure. Also, they don’t have isolation and quarantine options.

“It has brought a lot

stress, “said Beuther.” Anyone who coughs or sneezes inside

from one apartment feared that the rest of the group would ask him to leave. “

Both churches have launched extensive food assistance programs for needy parishioners, including an elaborate door-to-door delivery program that the Church of St. Peter conducts in four of New York’s five counties. Some members of this church have contributed to helping bereaved families pay for cremation or burial services.

With the San Pedro church building closed during the pandemic, the Rev. Fabián Arias has been conducting online services from his home in the Bronx, during which he takes time to read the names of the recently deceased. Also, the reverend has held some funerals at funeral homes that only allow a few mourners at a time.

On Saturdays and Sundays, for the first time during the pandemic, Arias performed funeral services in private homes, wearing a surgical mask and gloves to join mourning families.

On Monday, he returned to a

funeral home, and directed a service for the Argentine musician Héctor Miguel Cabaña,

who died of COVID-19 last week at the age of 74. Cabana touched the

guitar and piano with various bands in locations around New York

“It is very difficult for our community,” said Arias. “For all Latinos, when our people die they receive a blessing. We say goodbye and pray together. It is very important for us “.

St. Peter’s Church is among the five congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the United States that serve Hispanics in the New York area and have been hard hit by the coronavirus, according to regional bishop Paul Egensteiner. The bishop noted that the challenges are particularly severe in San Pedro due to the large number of undocumented immigrants.

“Many of them do not want to go to the hospital because they wonder if they will be treated or if they will be deported,” he added.

The Hispanic congregation, now located in the church of San Pedro, has a history since 1950 when it was first created in East Harlem to serve Lutherans in the growing Puerto Rican community. The church constantly diversified to include Latin Americans from other origins. In 2012, due to financial difficulties, he moved from East Harlem to St. Peter’s Church, which also offers services in English.

Arias, 56 years old and from

Argentina, has been pastor of the congregation since 2003. Arias knows that having

a sense of community is crucial right now.

“In difficult times it is important that we are together,” he said. “Of course, that doesn’t physically mean together, but we can connect through a phone call or through a computer.”

Arias noted that some

members of the congregation want to reopen San Pedro and resume services

in person. But it is too early, too dangerous.

“It is not what God wants”,

said. “God wants to protect life.”

.