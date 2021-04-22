2 extra points in the balance of the card: DGT

The points card has been with us for many years. In fact, during this 2021 it celebrates nothing more and nothing less than 15 years acting as one of the most effective tools for controlling the behavior of Spanish drivers. After so long, the DGT It has been proposed to revitalize its operation with the introduction of new features and possibilities, among which the empowerment for increase our points balance after taking certain courses. What are we talking about?

More and more voices were asking the DGT for a reform in the operation of the points card, a driving license that radically changed more than a decade ago to tackle the high accident rate that plagued our roads. With the passage of time, the points card proved to be highly effective, a passage of time that now works against it: the effectiveness in terms of deterrents is less and less.

It is less because drivers have lost “respect”, “fear” to reduce their balance of points, so that many infractions will have, with the reform of the Road Safety law, with a new “graduation”. In this way, offenses such as the consumption of alcohol and drugs, the use of the mobile phone or the non-use of the seat belt they will be far more serious infractions than up to now.

However, not everything focuses on sanctions and infractions if we refer to the aforementioned reform, but it will also include a very important improvement for thousands of drivers, both car and motorcycle users, who they will be able to see their points balance increased beyond the maximum 15 currently obtainable.

Drivers and motorcyclists can add two extra points

Safe driving is a benefit for all road users, whatever their nature and whatever vehicle they use. So, The DGT has proposed that safe driving courses have an added value from now on, an added value that is materialized in two extra points for the driver’s license, two extra points that can be added to our balance regardless of the number of points we have accumulated, so that the maximum number of points to accumulate will be 17 points .

This measure had already been contemplated by the DGT some time agoAlthough only for motorcyclists taking safe driving courses, a reasonable approach given the higher level of danger involved in using a motorcycle, especially if it has high power. However, it seems that finally the drivers of four-wheelers will also be eligible for this additional bonus.

Obtaining these two extra points will be conditional on the successful completion of a safe driving course endorsed by the DGT, which cIt will consist of both a theoretical part (with a minimum duration of 6 hours) and a practical part, of a duration yet to be determined. The price will also be to be determined, but it will be in line with what a card point recovery course currently costs.

When will these courses be a reality?

Everything indicates that the definitive arrival of these courses will come from the hand of the aforementioned reform of the Road Safety law, which will start walking before summer comes, although it is possible that to know all the details of these courses we have to wait a while, time necessary for the DGT to draw up the syllabi, content and prices of courses that will improve the coexistence between motorists and drivers.