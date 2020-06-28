During the afternoon of this Saturday, a gunman broke into a Walmart distribution center located south of Red Bluff, in Tehama county, California, United States, leaving at least two people dead and four more wounded.

The attack, carried out by a 31-year-old man who was shot down, occurred around 3:30 pm yesterday.

The facts

According to the data provided by the authorities, the attacker had circled the parking lot four times and then crashed into the building and opened fire on people who were on the scene with a semi-automatic rifle. According to reports released by KHSL television, Red Bluff police officers shot the shooter.

Although no further details have been released so far on the identity of the assailant, information released by local media indicates that the shooter had a past employment relationship with the Walmart distribution center.

The impact of violence in retail

This occurrence at Walmart adds to a series of events that have recently hurt society and the United States economy. Installations of brands like The Home Depot, YouTube and McDonald’s have been the scene of unfortunate situations.

With this in mind, it should be mentioned that although the United States invests 2.75 percent of its GDP in security, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), 96 Americans are killed with weapons on average every day, where 34 of the incidents have been mass killings.

The previous figures have impacts in various areas, where although the economy is ultimately, it is an aspect that must be considered.

This premise becomes more relevant if we consider the current moment in the retail sector in the United States and in the world, where massive closings, losses and layoffs are the constant.

As regards this new health crisis, the impact of the coronavirus is expected to be major for the retail sector. At least that’s how a recent GlobalData report exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In that sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

Given this scenario, various retailers are projected to close more than 9 thousand 300 stores this year only in the United States.

With this, the situation that was already visible in the sector will worsen. The Cushman & Wakefield real estate company estimated last year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, that up to 12 thousand large chain stores They could close in 2020.

