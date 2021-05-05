2 charts show the impact that commission burning will have on Ethereum

The EIP-1559 improvement proposal, which proposes a solution to the problems caused by the high transaction fees in Ethereum, will go live next July. Given this, Coin Metrics analyzed and charted the impact that this protocol will have on the network, which will permanently eliminate a part of the ethers (ETH) in circulation and reduce its daily net issuance.

EIP-1559 raises better management of the high commissions that have been drowning users. It consists of establishing a market base rate to include transactions in the blocks, while adding tips to incentivize the miners. Subsequently, base costs will be burned, reducing supply inflation.

The analytical firm Coin Metrics points out that there is currently no way to know exactly what percentage of the fees will be burned after the activation of EIP-1559. However, it is based on an estimate of what the daily net issuance of ETH would be like if 75% of the commissions were burned.

According to their calculations, the impact on the network would be an estimated annual inflation rate of between 1 and 2%. With this, he predicts that there would be a considerable drop in the annual emission of ether that today exceeds the figure of 18 million tokens.

ETH issuance will drop dramatically over time after the activation of EIP-1559. Fountain: