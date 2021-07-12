2 adjustments the Suns should make after the loss to the Bucks

In this article we will be looking at two adjustments that the team of Phoenix suns after the first loss to the Milwaukee bucks on the NBA.

1. Phoenix must crash the tables better

Of the factors that affected the Phoenix suns was that they made too many inaccurate shots in the NBA. To make matters worse, they were unable to muster efficient possessions after their many failures as they were unable to catch defensive rebounds. In fact, the Suns were dominated on the boards by the Bucks, 47-36, making it more difficult for them to trim the huge deficit they suffered in Game 3 in a couple of different moments.

2. They have to reach more towards the ring to take fouls

Devin Booker was not the one we are used to seeing as he was limited to a total of 10 points on a terrible 1 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. Their struggles in the city center eventually took a toll on the entire team as they failed miserably to exhaust 3s, going 9 of 31 from 3-point range.