Washington D.C.- The Labor Department revealed Thursday that 2.98 million people applied for unemployment aid last week. The figure brings to 36.5 million the accumulated of two months.

The government provided its latest update this Thursday (with figures for the week ending May 9) that showed a slight slowdown (195,000 fewer applications from the previous week) in the wave of layoffs that has caused tens of millions of workers lose their jobs in an economy still paralyzed by business closings.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 2,981,000 for the week ending 5/9 (-195,000). Insured unemployment was 22,833,000 for the week ending 5/2 (+456,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 14, 2020

Continuing claims rose 456,000 to a record 22.83 million, after the previous week’s total was revised to 22.38 million. Another 842,000 people applied (see page 7 of the previous document) for help through a separate federal program established for self-employed and shift workers, bringing the total for last week to 3.8 million.

The Labor Department likely announced that millions more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, after 33 million sought help in the previous seven weeks when the coronavirus forced employers across the country to shut down.

Although most nonessential companies remain closed, most states have begun to reduce restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it is too early to do so without causing new infections.

Compared to the previous week, there were significant increases in requests in the following states: Connecticut (+262,542), Florida (+47,045), Washington State (+13,994), Georgia (+13,035) and New York (+5,265).

The states with the most requests during the week were: Connecticut (298,680) Georgia (241,387), Florida (221,905), California (214,028), New York (200,375) and Texas (141,672). The states with the greatest decrease in total petitions were Texas (-102,263) and California (-102,229).

On page 5 of this document the table by states.

The number of first-time applications for unemployment aid has decreased for five consecutive weeks, suggesting that fewer and fewer companies are cutting their payrolls. However, by historical standards, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that is sinking into a severe recession.

Data up to the previous week indicated that the US unemployment rate it reached 14.7%, well above the high of 10% recorded in October 2009, three months after the end of the Great Recession.

MAY 7 REPORT

The Department of Labor reported 3.1 million new applications for unemployment benefits made the previous week by the avalanche of layoffs that adds to the longest streak of job losses recorded in the United States.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,169,000 for the week ending 5/2 (-677,000). Insured unemployment was 22,647,000 for the week ending 4/25 (+4,636,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 7, 2020

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected that just over 3 million Americans (3.05 million) had applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 2.

By states, at least 43 registered a decrease in the number of applications compared to the previous week, with Florida having the largest reduction (-259,912), Alabama (-46,783) and Georgia (-39,681).

The states with the most requests during the week were: California (318,064), Georgia (226,884), Texas (247,179), New York (195,242), Florida (173,191), Pennsylvania (96,603) and New Jersey (87,540).

The only states or territories with increases from the previous week were: Maryland (+27,337), Oklahoma (+15,737), New Jersey (+15,574), Maine (+8,514), New Mexico (+4,708), Puerto Rico (+ 4,387) and Connecticut (+3,125). To see the complete figures, see page 5 of the following document:

The figure brought the seven-week total to about 33.5 million as the coronavirus pandemic forces mass layoffs across industries. However, the rate of new unemployment claims has steadily decreased in recent weeks. In addition, the figure of 3.1 million would be less than the previous number of 3.84 million in the previous week.

The Department of Labor indicated that the total number of people receiving the subsidy was 22,647,000 for the week ended April 25, a total 4,636,000 more than the previous week.

APRIL 30 REPORT

The Labor Department reported in its April 30 report that 3.84 million people applied for unemployment benefits the previous week.

More than 30.3 million had applied for aid in the past six weeks to date.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,839,000 for the week ending 4/25 (-603,000). Insured unemployment was 17,992,000 for the week ending 4/18 (+2,174,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 30, 2020

Economists estimated that new jobless claims for the week ending April 25 would be close to 4 million.

According to the Labor Department report, there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states, which translated into a total decrease of 792,000 applications compared to the previous week. They highlight the decrease in requests from California that added 328,042 new requests, 200.00 less than the previous week.

The state of Florida also slowed with 74,205 fewer requests than a week earlier. But by reporting 432,465, it surpassed California’s 328,042, marking the first time since the week ending March 21 that California did not lead the nation in the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits.

For its part, New York registered the opposite trend, adding 219,000 new applications, a figure that is about 13,000 more than the previous week. And the country’s capital, Washington D.C., also saw an increase (+62,282) to exceed 145,000 applications. On page 5 of the report below you can see the figures by state.

In almost all industries, nonessential companies had closed and workers were sent home without a clear idea of ​​when or if they could be removed from the market. An economic recovery can take months or years, although governors in some states have begun to allow some companies to reopen under certain restrictions.

APRIL 23 REPORT

Another 4.4 million workers filed state unemployment claims last week, bringing the total number of claims for benefits to more than 26.4 million since states began closing in the second half of March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, from according to the Department of Labor.

In the April 23 report, there was a decline of 810,000 requests from the previous week’s report.

Unrevised figures for the week ending April 18 indicate that there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states (see document page 5 below this paragraph), highlighting New York (-189,985) and California (- 121,904) that had the largest decrease in claims compared to the previous week.

But a special mention deserves Florida, which had an estimated increase in unemployment claims of 324,718 when registering 505,137 last week; Connecticut, which increased 68,707 applications to 102,757 from 34,050 the previous week; and Louisiana that this week registered 92,039 new claims, versus 79,653 the previous week.

The states with the highest requests were California (533,568), Florida (505,137), Texas (280,406), Georgia (243,677), New York (204,716) and Pennsylvania (198,081).

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 4,427,000 for the week ending 4/18 (-810,000). Insured unemployment was 15,976,000 for the week ending 4/11 (+4,064,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 23, 2020

While the report indicates that as of the week of April 11 there are 16 million unemployed people receiving the benefit, this scenario represents by far the longest streak of job loss in the United States on record, the most significant sample of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country’s economy.

APRIL 16 REPORT

The report of new jobless claims for the week ending April 11 (and reporting a week later) revealed that 5.2 million people were left without work. It was the fourth consecutive report to show that millions of Americans file claims. In the last four reports, a total of 22.04 million workers had applied for state unemployment benefits.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 5,245,000 for the week ending 4/11 (-1,370,000). Insured unemployment was 11,976,000 for the week ending 4/4 (+4,530,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 16, 2020

“In the week ending April 11, the anticipated number for initial claims was 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the revised level of the previous week.” the Labor Department explained in a statement. He added that the figure for the previous week (April 4) was revised to 9,000 from 6,606,000 to 6,615,000.

The data on unemployment claims (22.04 million) does not reflect the whole reality of the labor market, since independent workers and people employed without contracts could not access these benefits under the rules in force before the crisis. It was already in the midst of the crisis that this segment of the workforce was able to take advantage of the benefits of an economic relief package.

By state (report of April 16)

Unchecked figures for the week ending April 11 indicate that there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states (see document page 5 below this paragraph), highlighting California (-257,848) and Michigan (-169,264 ). The states with the highest requests were California (660,966), New York (395,949), Georgia (317,526) and Texas (273,467). See the list below:

The Labor Department also released adjusted figures for the previous week that ended April 4. The largest increases (from the prior week) in initial claims for the week ending April 4 were in Georgia (+256,312), Michigan (+84,219), Arizona (+43,488), Texas (+38,982) and Virginia (+34,872), while the greatest decreases (compared to the previous week) were registered in California (-139,511), Pennsylvania (-127,037), Florida (-58,599), Ohio (-48,097) and Massachusetts (-41,776).

The government report also showed that in the week that ended on April 4, there were 11,976 million people covered by this benefit, an unprecedented figure.

APRIL 9 REPORT

The Labor Department reported that there were 6,615,000 initial applications for the week ending Saturday, April 4, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The states with the highest number of claims were California with 871,992, New York with 286,596, Michigan with 176,329, Florida with 154,171 and Georgia with 121,680.

The average number of requests in the last four weeks, which compensates for the volatility of the weekly data, rose to an unprecedented level of 4.266 billion, and according to the government report, in the week that ended on March 28, there were 7,455 million people receiving unemployment benefits, another unprecedented figure in the US.

Experts estimate that the unemployment level will reach 15% in May, with at least 13 million jobs lost due to the pandemic.

APRIL 2 REPORT

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

In the week ending Saturday, March 28, the seasonally adjusted initial claims figure was 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the revised level of the prior week. This marks the highest level of initial claims in history.

The hotel and food sector was, like the previous week, the hardest hit as the crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic worsens, which has already led to the United States having the highest number of cases of infection of the world.

The unemployment rate could reach 15% in April, surpassing the previous record of 10%, recorded in the 1982 recession.

REPORT OF MARCH 26

Americans displaced by the coronavirus crisis filed unemployment claims in record numbers, and the Labor Department reported a 3.28 million increase.

This number of unemployment claims corresponds to the week that ended on Saturday, March 21.

The number breaks the peak of the financial crisis of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982.

Statewide, the numbers were impressive. The number of applications in Pennsylvania increased 20 times, from 15,439 to 378,908. New York saw its number more than quintuple, from 14,272 the week before to 80,334, while California tripled to 186,809. Louisiana, where coronavirus infections have increased at a dangerous rate, went from 2,255 a week ago to 72,620.

