2.7 million people live in them

06/29/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The Government will allocate 2,000 million euros in six years in its Flood Risk Management Plans (PGRI) to prevent floods and reduce the effects of these when they occur. Despite the fact that the regulations advise against it, constructions continue to rise in areas declared floodable, with the consequent danger that this entails.

A total of 2,730,000 people live in the highest risk flood zones of all the Spanish intercommunity basins, where they are also located 985 schools, 358 healthcare centers, 45 hospitals and 9 airports, as reflected in the Flood Risk Management Plans (PGRI), which the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge released last Friday to public information.

These plans are a tool for forecasting and adapting to possible flood or flood scenarios that accompany the third cycle of river basin management plans for the 2022-2027 period, which are also in the public consultation phase.

The second cycle of the Flood Risk Management Plans will have a investment planned for the next six years of 2,000 million euros, which is more than doubling the budget of the first cycle plans that have been in force since 2016.

Specifically, according to the Ministry, 678 million euros will be allocated to periodic annual measures and 1,322 million for specific actions.

Thus, the funds will be distributed as follows. For the Miño-Sil, 55 million euros; Eastern Cantabrian, 128 million euros; Western Cantabrian, 112 million euros; Duero, 143 million euros; Tagus, 109 million euros; Guadiana 153 million euros; Guadalquivir, Ceuta and Melilla, 222 million euros; Segura, 644 million euros; Júcar, 160 million euros and Ebro, 250 million euros.

The new cycle includes measures to improve the state of water bodies based on nature-based solutions with an amount of about 570 million euros.

These plans accompany the third cycle hydrological planning and will be in public consultation during the next three months in which the interested parties will be able to send comments and allegations to the documents that are hosted on the website of each basin organization.

Reduce the effects of floods

The main objective of these Plans is to achieve a coordinated action between administrations and society to reduce the negative consequences of floods. The documents collect measures for all phases of the risk management cycle (prevention, protection, preparedness and recovery).

Preparedness for floods, increased risk perception, adoption of self-protection strategies and greater awareness are essential to successfully apply the measures contemplated in the PGRI, which is why one of the most important actions foreseen in This cycle is the development and implementation of a National Strategy for Communication of the risk of flooding and adaptation to climate change.

For this second cycle of the PGRI, the identification of elements at risk (hospitals, schools, senior centers, places of prominent public concurrence, energy facilities, railway and airport infrastructures, etc.) in close collaboration with the Civil Protection authorities, now the information offered by the risk maps is more precise and adjusted to the needs of management in the emergency.

On the other hand, the PGRI deepen the study of the impact of climate change, in accordance with the Flood Directive and the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, which establishes that planning must take into account the risks derived from the increase in frequency. and intensity of extreme events associated with climate change.

These plans involve the consolidation of flood risk adaptation programs and include the development of specific programs to increase resilience in the most affected sectors or territorial areas.

For this, they contemplate the approval of royal aid decrees such as the one that already exists for various municipalities in Campo de Cartagena (Royal Decree 1158/2020, of December 22).

On the other hand, for the anticipation of the episode by predicting avenues and alert systems, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) will allocate more than 55 million euros in this cycle to have a state-of-the-art radar observation network in order to respond with the maximum possible precision to the prediction needs of extreme weather events.

On the other hand, in this second cycle, the implementation of two tools contemplated in the Law of the National Civil Protection System is planned: the National Information Network on Civil Protection (RENAIN), which aims to interconnect all the data and information necessary for guarantee effective responses by the competent administrations to a flood; and the National Alert Network (RAN), which will be the communication system for emergency warnings, as well as meteorological and hydrological alerts.

The PGRI foresees an investment of more than 100 million euros for the modernization and optimization of the control networks, the increase of measurement points and the development of computer tools necessary to improve the management of water resources in flood conditions.

The new plans contemplate measures to improve the state of water bodies and they focus flood risk management towards sustainable and efficient actions. The plans also promote the implementation of measures that increase the fluvial space, the recovery of habitats, the creation of floodplains and setbacks or the elimination of obsolete or poorly functional protection works, all in coordination with hydrological planning and protection of ecosystems.

For this, the execution of more than 100 new projects with an amount of approximately 570 million euros, which represents 30% of the investment.

One of the novelties of the PGRI is the development of a sediment continuity program to deepen the knowledge of the alterations in the sedimentary dynamics and geomorphological imbalances that occur in the basins, characterize and map these processes, identify areas where the problems are more pronounced and, finally, apply measures to mitigate them.

In the review of the second cycle PGRI, the results of the cost benefit studies of the main 30 flood protection works of general interest are presented for public consultation.

The Plans also include the execution of actions that reduce the danger in a specific way in generally urban areas or that have an effect on infrastructures that affect the safety of people.

The execution, in a first phase, of the priority actions that already have favorable cost-benefit studies published in these plans is planned, to which the actions that are studied and developed during this cycle will be added, with a total of investment estimated at around 600 million euros.

Complete information on the PGRI: https://www.miteco.gob.es/es/agua/temas/gestion-de-los-riesgos-de-inundacion/planes-gestion-riesgos-inundacion/