15 minutes. A 14-year-old boy was attacked by an alligator about 2.7 meters long when he jumped into a lagoon in Rotonda (Florida’s west coast). They had to transfer him by helicopter to a pediatric hospital.

Local media said Wednesday that the teenager’s mother and several family dogs they were close when the alligator attacked him on Tuesday.

The animal bit the young man in the leg, so presented lacerations and a fracture. They took him to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to digital media yoursun.com in Englewood, the same area.

A spokesman for the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission told a local CBS channel that when someone is near or within a lake, river or canal in this state “there is a good chance that alligators will be present.”

Must be extreme vigilance and control the area at a 360-degree angle, spokesman Adam Brown said.

After the attack, the trappers working for the Commission went to the lake to catch the alligator. The reptile was taken to a farm for these animals.

Florida alligators and crocodiles are protected animals. That is, you can only act against them when there is an imminent risk to human life.

Protected animals

Florida has a population of about 1.3 million alligators. This, thanks to a successful program that decades ago managed to get them out of danger of extinction.

In 2018, the Florida wildlife conservation agency launched a toll-free hotline to handle calls related to dangerous situations created by alligators.

That same year, Shizuka Matsuki, a 47-year-old woman, was walking her dogs near a lake in a park in Davie (southern state) when an alligator caught her and dragged her along. Her body was found hours later in the lake.

In June 2016, in a hotel in Orlando (central Florida), a 2-year-old boy who was playing at the edge of a lagoon was caught by an alligator. The animal took him away without his parents being able to do anything to prevent it. They found him dead two days later.

According to a FWC brochure on the interaction between humans and alligators, since 1948 there are more than 20 documented cases of deaths of people because of attacks by these reptiles in Florida.