2.5 million-year-old macaque teeth found in Morocco

Along with humans, macaques (Macaca), a group of Old World monkeys (cercopithecoids) of the papionine tribe, which also includes mangabeys, baboons, mandrills, and teropithecs or geladas, are the most widely distributed primates in the world. . At present, 23 species are known, distributed throughout Africa and Asia.

In Europe, their presence is limited to anecdotes Gibraltar macaques, which are the result of introductions of the Barbary macaque (Macaca sylvanus). This species is currently found in the wild in North Africa, unlike the rest of the species of the genus, which are Asian.

However, in the past we know, thanks to the fossil record, that this species was distributed throughout much of Europe, in addition to North Africa. In Catalonia, remains with an approximate age of one million years have been described, coming from the deposits of Cal guardiola and Vallparadís (Terrassa) and by Incarcal (Pla de l’Estany), among others. All fossil macaques in Europe since the Lower Pliocene are believed to belong to this species, except for the extinct island species of Sardinia (Macaca majori) and the oldest remains from the terminal Miocene (just over five million years ago), which they have not been attributed to any species.

The presence of macaques in North Africa dates back to Upper Miocene, with an antiquity of about 6 or 7 million years. A short time later, about 5.5 million years ago, the first representatives were found in Europe (Spain and Italy), where they migrated during the Messinian Salinity Crisis.

Now, a study published in the Journal of Human Evolution and led by the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont (ICP), describes new macaque fossil remains from the site of Guefaït, in northeastern Morocco.

In several excavation campaigns carried out during 2018 and 2019, within the framework of an interdisciplinary Spanish-Moroccan collaborative project, more than 3,200 vertebrate remains (amphibians, reptiles, and small and large mammals, including elephants, rhinos and hippos, among others) from the early Lower Pleistocene, with an antiquity close to 2.5 million years.

Fossil macaque teeth found in Morocco. / Alba et al

Fossils similar to Barbary macaques

Recovered fossils include six cercopitecid teeth, whose morphology has allowed them to be assigned to the genus Macaca. Based on the size of the fossils, the researchers estimate that these macaques weighed approximately 12 kilos. Both the size and morphology of the teeth are compatible with those of the current North African species (the Barbary macaque, Macaca sylvanus), although the ascription to this species is tentative.

Molecular data indicate that Macaca sylvanus diverged earlier than the rest of current macaques that we find in Asia

During the Pleistocene, the Aïn Beni Mathar – Guefaït basin was a mountainous and rather dry area, characterized by the presence of open forests and some nearby bodies of water. The preferences of the current Barbary macaque – which occupies a great diversity of environments as long as there is availability of water and the presence of trees of trees more or less nearby – is consistent with the reconstructions of the palaeoenvironment of this area.

Molecular data indicate that Macaca sylvanus diverged earlier than the rest of the current macaques that we find in Asia. Guefaït’s teeth are more similar to those of the current African subspecies than to the fossil forms of Europe.

It is possible that the species was present continuously for the last five million years in Africa, but curiously there is a gap in the fossil record between 2.5 million years and 200,000 years, which contrasts with the more continuous record observed in Europe.

According to the scientists, future studies should clarify if this absence is due to a local extinction of this species in Africa or if it is simply a problem of sampling. The investigation also confirms the absence of geladas in Guefaït, a genus of primate that has been described in Ahl al Oughlam, another Moroccan site that is almost the same age. Its absence could be due to insufficient sampling, or indicate a slightly earlier age for Guefaït (prior to the dispersal of the teropithecs to North Africa).

