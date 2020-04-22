The United States is close to one million infections. In Mexico the epidemic is accelerating.

More of 2.5 million people worldwide they have been infected with Covid-19, while the number of deaths worldwide exceeds 178,000 and that of those recovered, the 688,000.

The United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are the countries most affected by the pandemic in terms of the number of confirmed infections; 100,000 cases have been exceeded in all cases. All six countries are above China, where the pandemic originated.

In the United States, more than 825,000 cases of Covid-19, with what is the most affected country and with the highest number of deaths recorded, since they number more than 45,000.

Spain, with more than 204,000 cases, is the second country with the most infected, followed by Italy, with more than 183,000.

For its part, Mexico entered phase 3 on Tuesday, the 21st due to coronavirus, for which it tightened measures such as “today does not circulate” in the center of the country or the obligation to bring mouthguards in several states, in addition to previously extending the isolation voluntary. In the country, 9,501 confirmed cases and 857 deaths were reported last night:

Our neighbor to the north is close to a million infections. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the United States concentrates 82 percent of infections and 83 percent of deaths throughout the Americas.

In Latin America, the indigenous peoples of the Amazon have begun to voice their concern regarding the pandemic. The indigenous communities of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru and Suriname presented to international organizations the creation of public policies where preventive measures are considered for this sector.

Meanwhile, Europe has begun the gradual return to its daily life. The newspaper El País highlighted that Germany allowed the reopening of businesses of 800 square meters, Austria opened thousands of shops of 400 square meters while the reopening of shopping centers is expected from May 1. Furthermore, France expects resume classes on May 11.