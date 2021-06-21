$ 2.4 million in tax money used to fund Trump’s visits to golf courses in New Jersey



During his four-year tenure, Trump went out to play golf nearly 300 times.

Photo: Ian MacNicol / .

Taxes can be used in many ways to improve and maintain citizens’ quality of life, but it could also have other uses that taxpayers would not strongly agree with.

And it is that a New Jersey media outlet revealed that At least $ 2.4 million was used from state taxpayers to fund the dozens of golf trips made by former President Donald Trump towards this state.

According to a report by the New Jersey news agency NJ Advance Media, about $ 1.9 million went to cover the lodging costs of Trump’s Secret Service agents.

The millionaire owns a private golf club in Bedminister, NJ, and during the course of his presidency he visited him 99 times.

In addition to lodging, the Secret Service also paid more than $ 454,000 for travel, car rentals, golf carts, and portable toilets.

NJ Advance Media noted that the $ 2.4 million sum does not include the cost of Trump’s Air Force One flights to and from Bedminster. An hour aboard that private jet costs more than $ 142,000..

The cost of getting to the golf club from Morristown airport in the presidential helicopter is also unknown.

Even now that Donald Trump is no longer in office, the Secret Service continues to spend a good deal of money looking after him.

And it is that the same Secret Service reported is spending $ 34,140 on portable toilets in Bedminster, where Trump will stay for the summer before returning to Florida.

During Trump’s presidency, his Bedminster golf club also functioned as a kind of political hub, as the former president held press conferences and raised funds for his 2020 re-election campaign there.

It must be remembered that, before being president, Donald Trump criticized Barack Obama precisely for playing golf, saying that he (Trump) would not have time for that sport if he were president.

“I will be working for you, I will not have time to go play golf,” he went on to tell his followers, according to Business Insider.

Already during his presidency, Trump said that Obama played more golf than he.

