Madrid, May 22 . .- Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’, winger of Atlético de Madrid, recalled on Friday the victory by 2-3 against Liverpool at Anfield in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the last match until now of competition and that it was “a unique, memorable” and “incredible” moment, that will remain “engraved” forever and in which the “greatness” of the rojiblanco club was noted.

“It was a very difficult match against a very tough opponent. In the end you can see the greatness of this great club. It was a super exciting moment and for me it will remain recorded until the day I die,” he said to questions from Atlético fans. .

“I jumped from the stands, because I had to live that game from there. It was something incredible. The game was very difficult, they were in their field, we were on the ropes, as they say, but thanks to Llorente he gave us the victory and the It was a unique and memorable moment, since it is a mythical stadium, in which every child wants to play and if you do it by winning and passing the tie … “, added the winger, who did not enter the 18 chosen for the convocation in the return match of the knockout stages of the Champions League in that field.

He was also asked about his favorite goal at Atlético de Madrid. He marked it this season on the second day against Leganés in Butarque. It was 0-1. And the triumph. “It is a goal that maybe has not been so important, but for me it meant a lot, because it was able to give the team victory. It was a very difficult game and thank God I was lucky to score a goal. It is as important as if you score a goal in ‘Champions’ or if it gives you a title, but for me it was special, “he added.

He also spoke of his hobbies when jumping into the field (“I kiss the tattoo I have here, which is from my family, and little else. Maybe I also jump with my right leg,” he said) and its “greatest characteristic”: “associate with my colleagues and develop the game with them”.

“All my life I have always played in the band, but in the center you touch a little more ball, because you are more focused on the game. It does not matter. As long as I play I do not care the position where the ‘mister’ puts me ( Argentine Diego Simeone), “he said.

Vitolo also recalled what impressed him most about Atlético: “Above all, I remember the first day when I arrived that I had the opportunity to go to Wanda. I was delighted with the stadium. And on the day of the presentation, which was just Christmas and the fans came to the field. The truth was that it was very exciting and it shows that it is a hobby that lives it a lot and shows its greatness “.

ELEVENTH TRAINING OF ATHLETICS, AGAIN BY GROUPS

This Friday, Atlético worked two shifts. The first, with two groups and two fields. On the one hand, Renan Lodi, Joao Félix, Kieran Trippier, Diego Costa, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Partey and Koke Resurrección. And on the other: Álvaro Morata, Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar, Héctor Herrera, Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’, José María Giménez and Yannick Carrasco.

Then, in the other turn, Ivan Saponjic, Santiago Arias, Stefan Savic or Felipe Monteiro exercised, according to the images provided by the Atletico team, who had the well-known absence on the pitch in this Friday’s session of Sime Vrsaljko.

The Croatian winger underwent arthroscopy on his left knee on Thursday, which underwent surgery in February 2019 for an injury, to remove material from that intervention, and on Friday he began his recovery with physical therapy and rehabilitation exercises. It is expected to be ready for the resumption of the League, still pending a final date, although it is handled mid-June as a possible restart.

