2-0 win for SD Ponferradina against Lugo

04/24/2021

On 04/25/2021 at 00:18 CEST

The Ponferradina added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Lugo this saturday in the El Toralin Stadium. The SD Ponferradina He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Leganes. Regarding the visiting team, the Lugo He was defeated 1-3 in the last game he played against Alcorcón and was on a five-game losing streak. With this result, the ponferradino team is seventh, while the Lugo it is twentieth after the end of the match.

The first half of the duel began in an excellent way for the SD Ponferradina, which opened the scoring with a goal from Paris adot in the 10th minute, ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, which increased differences with a goal of Yuri at 78 minutes, ending the match with the result 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the SD Ponferradina gave entrance to Saul Crespo Prieto, Juergen Elitim, Carlos Doncel, Daniel romera and Ivan Rodriguez for Oscar Sielva, Paco Valcarce, Curro, Erik Moran Y Alex Aizpuru, Meanwhile he Lugo gave entrance to Jose Angel Carrillo, Carlos Pita, Arvin appiah Y Borja Dominguez for Chris Ramos, Make, Hugo Rama Y Juanpe.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two of them to the Ponferradina (Curro Y Alex Aizpuru) and four to Lugo (Hugo Rama, Juanpe, Eduard Campabadal Y Jose Angel Carrillo).

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to day number 36, the Ponferradina ranked seventh, while the Lugo It is twentieth, in place of descent to Second B.

On the next day the SD Ponferradina will play against Las Palmas at home and the Lugo will play his match against him Real Zaragoza in his fiefdom.

Data sheetSD Ponferradina:José Antonio Caro, Paris Adot, José Maria Amo, Alexandru Pascanu, Moisés Delgado, Paco Valcarce (Juergen Elitim, min.80), Oscar Sielva (Saul Crespo Prieto, min.67), Erik Morán (Daniel Romera, min.87) , Curro (Carlos Doncel, min.80), Alex Aizpuru (Iván Rodríguez, min.87) and YuriLugo:Ander Cantero, Eduard Campabadal, Marcelo Djalo, Frederico Venancio, Luis Ruiz, Chris Ramos (José Ángel Carrillo, min.64), Hacen (Carlos Pita, min.79), Juanpe (Borja Domínguez, min.80), Hugo Rama ( Arvin Appiah, min. 79), Manu Barreiro and Cristian HerreraStadium:El Toralin StadiumGoals:Paris Adot (1-0, min. 10) and Yuri (2-0, min. 78)